Glenn Maxwell to join two debutants in Australian ODI side against Pakistan

The Australian XI to face Pakistan at the Gabba on Friday will feature two new faces, with Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake to make their One Day International debuts.

Lynn and Stanlake have been rewarded for their form in the Big Bash League while in-form Test batsman Usman Khawaja and 2016 ODI leading wicket-taker Adam Zampa have missed out on the side.

Victorian Glenn Maxwell returns to the XI after missing 13 straight ODIs and will bat at six in a strong Australian line-up.

Chris Lynn will come in at number four, and coach Darren Lehmann will be hoping he brings some of his trademark big hitting from the Big Bash to the Aussie side. Fellow batsman Travis Head said the totals Australia could score with Lynn in the side could be “scary.”

In something of a surprise, David Warner will be partnered by Head at the top of the order, with the South Australian skipper taking the place of the recently-dropped Aaron Finch, who was left out of the squad alongside former captain George Bailey.

Standing at a whopping 204cm, Stanlake will become Australia’s tallest ever international cricketer. He surpasses previous joint record-holders Brett Dorey, Bruce Reid and Peter George by a solitary centimetre.

Stanlake, whose pace and bounce has attracted plenty of praise during the Big Bash, will be joined by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and all-rounder James Faulkner in a four-man pace attack. Josh Hazlewood, who was recently named the best pace bowler in Test cricket by the ICC, has been rested for the first ODI after a heavily workload during the first part if the summer.

Hazlewood will rejoin the squad for the second ODI in Melbourne.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake



The first match of the five-game ODI series will get underway at 2:20pm (AEDT) at the Gabba on Friday, and The Roar will have you covered for all your live score, commentary and highlight needs.