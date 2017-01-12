Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

It will be desperation stakes in the Big Bash League when the Melbourne Renegades host the Hobart Hurricanes in a match which could decide whether the two sides make the finals. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

Both of these sides are sitting just outside the top four coming into the match, but with the season rapidly winding to a close, a win here is vital.

The Renegades are currently sitting in the better position out of the sides and will be looking to build on that at home. Given they have played five games and won two, the finals are certainly still alive for the club but will become a much tougher proposition if they don’t get the win here.

For the Hurricanes though, a weak net run rate and sitting in seventh place with two wins from six games means it’ll be curtains if they don’t find a way to get the job done – it’s quite literally win or season over.

Really, it’s little wonder the sides are sitting where they are on the ladder. They have been outplayed comprehensively more often than not and simply haven’t had the firepower to pick up victories.

For the Renegades, it never should have been a problem yet they have found a way to make it one.

With Sunil Narine opening the batting, it’s clear they simply haven’t found an answer to losing Chris Gayle and their loss to the Melbourne Stars earlier this week brought a few issues to the surface, although this was a lot more related to bowling.

Scoring 170 should be a good total in anyone’s books, yet some ugly bowling at the end of the match under pressure handed the Stars the match.

For the Hurricanes, who looked to be the worst team on paper coming into the season, things haven’t been a great deal better. While they were rescued by D’Aarcy Short and Tim Paine early on, who were both at the top of the run-scorers chart, that pair has faltered in their last two games and so have the ‘Canes.

They have now lost two straight, including an absolute smacking at the hands of the last-placed Sydney Thunder, something that simply wasn’t good enough.

The bottom line for the Hobart-based club is that if they can’t find more runs from their middle to lower order, then their season is – and probably already is – gone.

Prediction

The Renegades will be a tough side to beat at home and while their form hasn’t been setting the world on fire, James Pattinson could well and truly destroy the Hurricanes’ chances of getting a big score in the first few overs.

Even if that doesn’t happen, the Renegades are too strong all over the park.

Renegades – comfortably.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this crucial Big Bash League match from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the box below.