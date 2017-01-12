Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

It will be desperation stakes in the Big Bash League when the Melbourne Renegades host the Hobart Hurricanes in a match which could decide whether the two sides make the finals. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
Both of these sides are sitting just outside the top four coming into the match, but with the season rapidly winding to a close, a win here is vital.
The Renegades are currently sitting in the better position out of the sides and will be looking to build on that at home. Given they have played five games and won two, the finals are certainly still alive for the club but will become a much tougher proposition if they don’t get the win here.
For the Hurricanes though, a weak net run rate and sitting in seventh place with two wins from six games means it’ll be curtains if they don’t find a way to get the job done – it’s quite literally win or season over.
Really, it’s little wonder the sides are sitting where they are on the ladder. They have been outplayed comprehensively more often than not and simply haven’t had the firepower to pick up victories.
For the Renegades, it never should have been a problem yet they have found a way to make it one.
With Sunil Narine opening the batting, it’s clear they simply haven’t found an answer to losing Chris Gayle and their loss to the Melbourne Stars earlier this week brought a few issues to the surface, although this was a lot more related to bowling.
Scoring 170 should be a good total in anyone’s books, yet some ugly bowling at the end of the match under pressure handed the Stars the match.
For the Hurricanes, who looked to be the worst team on paper coming into the season, things haven’t been a great deal better. While they were rescued by D’Aarcy Short and Tim Paine early on, who were both at the top of the run-scorers chart, that pair has faltered in their last two games and so have the ‘Canes.
They have now lost two straight, including an absolute smacking at the hands of the last-placed Sydney Thunder, something that simply wasn’t good enough.
The bottom line for the Hobart-based club is that if they can’t find more runs from their middle to lower order, then their season is – and probably already is – gone.
Prediction
The Renegades will be a tough side to beat at home and while their form hasn’t been setting the world on fire, James Pattinson could well and truly destroy the Hurricanes’ chances of getting a big score in the first few overs.
Even if that doesn’t happen, the Renegades are too strong all over the park.
Renegades – comfortably.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this crucial Big Bash League match from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the box below.
Roarers, who are you tipping for tonight’s match?
The Big Bash so far: Hobart Hurricanes
Match 1: Defeat Sydney Sixers by 60 runs
Match 2: Lost to Melbourne Stars by 7 wickets
Match 3: Lost to Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets
Match 4: Defeat Adelaide Strikers by 8 wickets
Match 5: Lost to Adelaide Strikers by 5 wickets
Match 6: Lost to Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets
The Big Bash so far: Melbourne Renegades
Match 1: Defeat Sydney Thunder by 49 runs
Match 2: Lost to Perth Scorchers by 4 wickets
Match 3: Defeat Melbourne Stars by 7 runs (D/L)
Match 4: Lost to Melbourne Stars by 46 runs
Match 5: Lost to Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets
Current BBL|06 Ladder
1. Perth Scorchers (4-2), 8 points +0.584
2. Brisbane Heat (4-2) – 8 points, + 0.557
3. Sydney Sixers (4-2) – 8 points, -0.511
4. Melbourne Stars (3-2), 6 points + 0.680
5. Melbourne Renegades (2-3) 4 points + 0.009
6. Adelaide Strikers (2-4) 4 points, – 0.157
7. Hobart Hurricanes (2-4) 4 points – 0.194
8. Sydney Thunder (2-4) 4 points – 0.795
Recent BBL|06 Results
January 5 – Perth Scorchers defeated by Brisbane Heat (5 wickets)
January 6 – Adelaide Strikers defeat Hobart Hurricanes (5 wickets)
January 7 – Melbourne Renedgades defeated by Melbourne Stars (46 runs)
January 8 – Hobart Hurricanes defeated by Sydney Thunder (6 wickets)
January 9 – Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Renegades (6 wickets)
January 10 – Melbourne Stars defeated Adelaide Strikers (2 wickets)
January 11 – Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat (27 runs)
Upcoming BBL|06 matches (all times AEDT)
Saturday, January 14 (6:10pm) – Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder at SCG
Saturday, January 14 (9:15pm) – Perth Scorchers vs Melbourrne Stars at WACA
Monday, January 16 (7:40pm) – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval
Tuesday, January 17 (7:40pm) – Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat at MCG
Wednesday, January 18 (7:40pm) – Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (Spotless Stadium)
