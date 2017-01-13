Australia named as possible NBA pre-season destination

Get excited, Australian basketball fans, because the NBA could be arriving on our shores in the not too distant future.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has named Australia as a location being looked at to host an NBA pre-season fixture at some point in time.

Silver gave the response when quizzed by the media on the global expansion of the world’s most famous basketball league before the NBA Global Game series in London.

London’s O2 Arena played host to a regular-season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers on Friday morning Australian time and Silver was asked if the NBA would return to London and was also quizzed about additional possible markets for future NBA and pre-season fixtures.

“Obviously it’s a bit of distance from the United States, but we go to China for the pre-season so I think it’s just a question of working out the appropriate business arrangement, but it’s something we are looking to do,” Silver said.

“Markets like Australia, markets like Serbia, have great systems and are relatively small markets compared to others – that quite frankly have no NBA players right now – we’re looking at that model (in terms of player development).”

Australia has a proportionally large number of players – a total of eight – plying their trades with NBA franchises, with established stars like Matthew Dellavedova, Andrew Bogut and Patty Mills recently being joined by Thon Maker and 2016 number one draft pick Ben Simmons.

“They do a fantastic job in Australia and Serbia creating top notch players and we’re trying to replicate that,” Silver said of the amount of Aussie talent floating around the NBA.

The NBA has a significant following on our shores and, by the sounds of it, it won’t be long until those fans are treated to some of their favourite players taking to the court on Aussie soil.