Australia vs Pakistan: 2nd ODI cricket live scores, blog

Australia will be looking to secure their fifth consecutive victory over Pakistan this summer – and fifth consecutive ODI triumph overall – when the two teams lock horns at the MCG on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and analysis from 2:20pm (AEDT).

Australia’s ODI team looked in disarray after being hammered 5-0 by South Africa in an away tour in October, but since then, the team has looked in sublime form.

With a full-strength bowling line-up at their disposal, the team is looking more like the Australia of old now, cruising to a 3-0 defeat of New Zealand in December before starting their ODI series against Pakistan on the best possible note.

James Faulkner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc all fired as the hosts routed Pakistan for just 176 in the first ODI at the Gabba on Friday, making what looked a below-par total of 268 more than enough for an easy win.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Aussies, though, slumping to 5/78 off the back of some probing bowling from pace spearhead Mohammad Amir and spinner Imad Wasim, before Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade steadied the ship.

Man-of-the-match Wade finally showed off his batting prowess after a run of lean scores in the Test arena, reaching his maiden ODI century off the last ball of the innings and ensuring his team reached a defendable total.

Pakistan’s miserable tour went from bad to worse on Friday when captain Azhar Ali was forced to retire hurt with a hamstring injury.

While the in-form opener returned later, he has been ruled out of the match, and with regular vice-captain Sarfraz Ahmed withdrawing from the series due to personal reasons, the team faced a captaincy dilemma.

Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been nominated as the stand-in, and will likely move up to open the batting in Azhar’s stead, while Test star Asad Shafiq looks likely to be brought in.

Prediction

Australia are in imperious form at the moment, and now that Pakistan’s best batsman and captain has been ruled out, the Aussies should be able to take the points and go 2-0 up in the best-of-five series.

With David Warner and Steve Smith both hardly troubling the scorers at the Gabba, Smith scoring his first ODI first-baller, both captain and vice-captain will look to return to form at the MCG,.

Can the Aussies inflict further pain on the Pakistanis with a fifth straight victory this summer? Or will Mohammad Hafeez inspire his team to a series-levelling triumph?

Tune into The Roar from 2:20pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and analysis, and don’t forget to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.