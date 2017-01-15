Australia vs Pakistan second ODI live stream: How to watch on TV, stream online or listen on radio

The second match of the one-day series between Australia and Pakistan heads to the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 15 with the hosts looking to move further ahead in the series.

How to live stream online

The only way to legally stream the one-day series between Pakistan and Australia will be through the Cricket Australia live Pass from cricket.com.au.

There are two options in getting the pass, with the first of those being the 365 pass, which allows you to stream every match played in Australia – from the international scene through to the BBL and now completed Matador Cup. This costs $29.99.

The second option is a day pass, which gives you all the same entitlements but only for a period of 24 hours and will set you back $5.99.

It should be noted that overseas tours, unless otherwise noted won’t be available through the live pass as they are broadcast on pay-TV broadcaster Fox Sports.

If you are with Optus as your mobile provider, then the live pass may be included in your plan for no extra cost – however, if you are outside of a WI-FI zone when streaming, data charges will occur as per normal.

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog of each and every day from the summer of cricket as well as highlights throughout and after the match.

How to watch on TV

The exclusive rights to all international cricket played within Australia belong to the Nine Network and as such, whether through Nine, NineHD, NineGEM or Southern Cross Nine it will be the only way to watch this match.

While the broadcast is scheduled to begin at 1:15pm (AEDT), it’s important to note you may be forced to change channel during the coverage.

This is due to Nine’s news, which will be displayed at around 6pm in your local area. Check your local guide or follow commentary instructions to ensure you can watch every ball of the match.

How to listen on Radio

Unlike the recent Test series, there will only be two options for radio coverage of the ODI matches – being the ABC and Fairfax.

Both can be found on your local frequencies or on the Cricket Australia website and mobile app to stream their call of the action online.

If you are going to stream radio coverage online, then you will require a Cricket Australia ID, which is free to sign up for.

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) 1st Innings 2:20 PM 5:50 PM Break 5:50 PM 6:35 PM 2nd Innings 6:35 PM 10:05 PM