Highlights: Controversy mars Perth’s draw with Jets

Newcastle and Perth remain in the A-League’s top six after playing out a 2-2 draw marred by a controversial penalty and late red card to Rostyn Griffiths.

The Jets came from behind to lead 2-1 at halftime before the Glory equalised after the break at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

But Glory captain Griffiths’ 87th-minute send-off will form the biggest talking point of a thriller in which referee Stephen Lucas handed out eight yellow cards.

The powerful midfielder copped his second yellow card for a tackle on Devante Clut, but was promptly shown a straight red after giving Lucas an earful on his way off.

Glory coach Kenny Lowe was livid on the field and voiced his frustration at both decisions.

“Obviously the momentum changes on a decision that maybe wasn’t a decision … I think he’s gone down like Greg Louganis,” Lowe said.

“It was a tough one to take, then we’ve given one just before the end just for the icing on the cake.”

The rest of the affair was end-to-end and Perth took the lead inside seven minutes when Lachlan Jackson mis-kicked with just enough force to lay the opening goal on a plate for Adam Taggart.

The former Jet was only too eager to oblige, sweeping the ball past Jack Duncan at his near post.

When Morten Nordstrand went down in Perth’s penalty box over what appeared to be an innocuous foul on Shane Lowry, Lucas pointed to the spot, and from there Mateo Poljak beat gloveman Liam Reddy, injecting life into the hosts.

Joseph Mills undid his earlier good work, getting dispossessed in defence and allowing Nordstrand to tee up Andrew Nabbout on the wing.

The in-form flyer lucked out with two deflections but still managed to evade Reddy – and then a fence that collapsed as he celebrated with active supporter base The Squadron.

Perth emerged from the break with renewed vigour and pushed hard for an equaliser, with Chris Harold whippping a ball into the back post where Keogh flung out a boot to divert into the turf and then the net.

As both sides hunted a winner, Duncan kept Newcastle in the game with an immense one-on-one save to deny Taggart a tap-in, before Griffiths’ dismissal sent Perth down to 10 men.

“We don’t have to make major changes,” Jets coach Mark Jones said.

“We just have to stay in the game, be a little bit tidier and we get a result.”