NRL 2017: Your club’s next big thing (Part 2)

As we enter 2017, let’s take a peek at the next batch of talent set to make their mark on the NRL.

Tyronne Roberts-Davis (Gold Coast Titans)

A Kempsey Dragons junior, Tyronne Roberts-Davis will be hoping to crack the Titans’ NRL side in 2017.

The 19-year-old fullback represented Queensland and Australian Schoolboys in 2015 before making the under 20s in 2016.

Despite only making 15 appearances throughout the year, he managed to score more points and kick more goals than any of his teammates, with 110 and 45 respectively.

He is unlikely to make his NRL debut until the State of Origin period, joining his namesake second cousin – Tyrone Roberts – on the fringe of Neil Henry’s 17.

Brian Kelly (Manly Sea Eagles)

The Sea Eagles signed Brian Kelly from the Titans as they continue to build with an eye to the future.

The Ballina Seagulls junior starred for the Titans at last year’s Auckland Nines, having spent three seasons in their NYC squad.

During his time on the Gold Coast, he set a number of records for the club making 54 appearances (fifth), scoring a total of 35 tries (first) as well as 158 points (third).

Kelly has played two games for New South Wales U20s, scoring four tries in 2015, before returning in 2016. He also represented the Junior Kangaroos last year, grabbing a try in their win over the Kiwis.

With Steve Matai and Brett Stewart expected to retire before the season starts, Kelly will make his way up the pecking order, which could lead to him making his debut early in 2017.

Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

The Storm are developing the perfect succession plan for their skipper, Cameron Smith, with highly touted hooker Brandon Smith joining from the Cowboys.

Smith has signed until the end of 2019, having played 44 games for North Queensland over two seasons.

In 2016, Smith represented the Junior Kiwis and also won Club NYC Player of the Year after securing his place in the NYC Team of the Year.

With Cam Smith to be unavailable during the State of Origin period, Brandon will likely be gifted the opportunity take on his old team in Round 15.

The young hooker will ensure that the Storm’s No.9 jersey remains in the hands of a Smith for many years to come.

Braden Robson (Newcastle Knights)

A backrower or centre, Braden Robson has spent three years in the Knights’ NYC ranks.

Robson represented the Australian Schoolboys in 2014, alongside Newcastle halves Brock Lamb and Jack Cogger, before breaking into the NYC side in 2015, playing a total of 17 games.

Robson once again made regular appearances for the Newcastle U20s team in 2016, making 18 appearances.

He has cemented himself as one of the most experienced Knights NYC players, playing a total of 48 games across his three seasons, the ninth most of any player.

With Nathan Brown’s side lacking depth, Robson will be hoping to make his NRL debut either in the backline or forward pack once the Origin period rolls around and the Knights’ key players are absent.

