Collingwood’s hidden secret

The Pies have lost plenty of players, but still have decent depth. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

From premiers in 2010 to missing three finals series from 2014-2016, the Magpies expect nothing less than a finals berth in 2017.

These high expectations are similar to those of 2016 and the year before that, but in both of those campaigns the Pies were hit with injuries to key personnel.

It is intriguing that the Pies’ have decent depth this season, given the departures of Dane Swan, Alan Toovey, Nathan Brown, Jack Frost, Marley Williams, Jonathon Marsh and Travis Cloke, but they have just as many players returning from long stints on the sidelines.

Of the seven aforementioned players, five were key contributors to the backline for many years. So can the club cover the loss of five defenders?

Collingwood’s midfield is as good as any in the competition, with a great mix of grunt, class and skill. The forward line also looks difficult to match up on, despite the loss of Cloke. The Western Bulldogs showed last year that you can win a flag without many key targets up forward, you just have to have the right attitude.

That’s not to suggest the Pies don’t have a key forward, with potentially the best young forward in the game in Darcy Moore, along with Chris Mayne – a tackling machine and probable 30-plus goal-kicker – and Jamie Elliot and Alex Fasolo.

The talent in the front two-thirds of the field is accomplished, but that is not the problem.

You could go through Collingwood’s list and point out plenty of players who could run through the backline, but many of these players haven’t played a cluster of games together, and there is going to be a heavy reliance on Ben Reid.

Reid, 27, has been a gift to Collingwood’s defensive six since 2010 and is among the best defenders in the game. His versatility is one of the club’s most potent weapons.

However, with a succession of soft-tissue injuries, people fear the worst for Reid and one more hiccup could spell the end.

The 2011 All-Australian may be seen as the most important player from the outside, but internally there is a forgotten back-up who could potentially become the most important player on the list.

After 20 games with the Gold Coast Suns, Henry Schade found himself off the Suns’ list at the end of 2016, only to be picked up by the Pies with the number 24 selection in the rookie draft.

This was an absolute steal, considering the type of player Schade can develop into. He has impressed in all of his senior matches, combining with Steven May to take on the game’s most powerful forwards.

With a lack of depth in the key defender section, Schade fits the bill perfectly for Collingwood. A young, 197cm defender doesn’t pop up for sale too frequently, and this is a guy who could lead the Pies to their next flag.

The quantity of games Schade will receive in 2017 is unknown, but he will be first in line if an unwanted injury arises.

Collingwood’s belief in Schade gave the youngster a “second wind of motivation” with the 23-year-old currently learning the defensive structures for 2017 with backline coach Robert Harvey.

Collingwood’s defence is its biggest worry for 2017, but with many a player to come in and play a significant role, is it really that bad?