Australia vs Pakistan: 3rd ODI cricket live scores, blog

Pakistan finally picked up a drought-breaking win over Australia in the second ODI and will be looking to carry that momentum into Perth. Join The Roar for live scores from 2:20pm (AEDT).
After 12 long years, Pakistan finally defeated Australia on their own turf, having failed to do so in any format since January 2005. The victory also ended a streak of five consecutive ODI wins for Australia – a streak spanning over three years.
Pakistan were long overdue to beat the men in canary yellow.
The insipid performance of the Test side and the equally disappointing effort put forward in the first ODI would have had cricket fans worrying of another one-sided series. But Pakistan’s triumph on Sunday has now given the five-match series life, squaring the ledger at 1-1.
The visitors found their winning formula in Melbourne, their strong bowling attack restricting Australia to a manageable target. While capable of flashes of brilliance, Pakistan’s batting unit will need to lean heavily on the bowlers for continued team success.
However, the WACA pitch should suit them in this regard.
As the Perth Scorchers have shown in the Big Bash, a strong bowling unit – in particular a skilled pace attack – can overcome the shortcomings of a shaky batting order.
Despite not being as quick and threatening as the fabled pitches from the 80s, the fast bowlers from both teams should be looking forward to playing in Perth.
In team news, the Australians have had an unfortunate spate of injuries. Chris Lynn and Mitchell Marsh will both miss the remainder of the series with Victorian duo Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis being called into the squad as cover.
Handscomb’s stellar summer is set to continue with the Victorian poised to make his first appearance in limited overs cricket for Australia, replacing the aforementioned Marsh. In what could be a trial by fire the new Test sensation will be asked to anchor the innings batting at number four
Strike weapon Mitchell Starc will also miss the third ODI after being rested, as big Billy Stanlake steps back into the team. After only bowling three overs in his debut match, Stanlake will be hoping to emulate the form he showed with the Adelaide Strikers which led to his meteoric rise to the Australian team.
On the other hand, Pakistan are unlikely to tinker with their winning side from Melbourne, meaning fiery paceman Wahab Riaz will probably miss his second game in a row.
Prediction
The Pakistan bowling unit seems well suited to the WACA and has the potenial to trouble Australia for a second successive game. However, look for the diminutive David Warner and the lanky Billy Stanlake to play key roles with bat and ball respectively as Australia regain control of the series.
3:26pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:26pm | ! Report
FOUR
Lucky for Babar. Stuck on the crease, Babar just throws his hands at a ball which is much to close to cut but instead under edges the ball past the stumps for a boundary.
Pakistan
69/1 after 14.2
Sharjeel 37
Babar 18
3:24pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:24pm | ! Report
Just the boundary from that over for Head, who had a big appeal for lbw on the penultimate ball. Probably sliding down leg though.
Pakistan
65/1 after 14.0
Sharjeel 37
Babar 14
3:23pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:23pm | ! Report
FOUR
Pakistan have their first boundary in 8 overs. Dropped a tad short from Head, Sharjeel backs away and cuts it through point. Cummins misfields the ball going straight through him before reaching the rope.
Pakistan
65/1 after 13.2
Sharjeel 37
Babar 14
3:21pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:21pm | ! Report
First taste of spin in the match with Travis Head replacing Stanlake in the attack.
3:20pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:20pm | ! Report
Top over from Cummins getting his line and length exactly right. Just two runs from the over.
Pakistan
61/1 after 13.0
Sharjeel 33
Babar 14
3:19pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:19pm | ! Report
Superb delivery from Cummins, really not much Sharjeel can do with this one. Bowled on a full length and pitched on leg and middle stump, the ball has just missed the edge by a whisker as flies across the opener. 1 run from the first three deliveries.
Pakistan
60/1 after 12.3
Sharjeel 32
Babar 14
3:18pm
matth said | 3:18pm | ! Report
Well done Billy Stanlake to come back from that 20 run over. His next four have gone for 6 runs or so.
And well done to Steve Smith for persisting with Stanlake. He could have easily taken him off after that bad start, but he showed confidence in the young man and persisted with him. As a result Stanlake’s confidence has grown and there was no permanent damage done.
3:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:16pm | ! Report
Sharjeel is starting to look a little restless here trying to over hit ever ball. Good bowling from Australia who continue to build pressure. Just two from the over and with that the run rate is back under 5.
Pakistan
59/1 after 12.0
Sharjeel 32
Babar 13