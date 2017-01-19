Australia vs Pakistan: 3rd ODI cricket live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Is it time to give up on Mitch Marsh?

Pakistan finally picked up a drought-breaking win over Australia in the second ODI and will be looking to carry that momentum into Perth. Join The Roar for live scores from 2:20pm (AEDT).

After 12 long years, Pakistan finally defeated Australia on their own turf, having failed to do so in any format since January 2005. The victory also ended a streak of five consecutive ODI wins for Australia – a streak spanning over three years.

Pakistan were long overdue to beat the men in canary yellow.

The insipid performance of the Test side and the equally disappointing effort put forward in the first ODI would have had cricket fans worrying of another one-sided series. But Pakistan’s triumph on Sunday has now given the five-match series life, squaring the ledger at 1-1.

The visitors found their winning formula in Melbourne, their strong bowling attack restricting Australia to a manageable target. While capable of flashes of brilliance, Pakistan’s batting unit will need to lean heavily on the bowlers for continued team success.

However, the WACA pitch should suit them in this regard.

As the Perth Scorchers have shown in the Big Bash, a strong bowling unit – in particular a skilled pace attack – can overcome the shortcomings of a shaky batting order.

Despite not being as quick and threatening as the fabled pitches from the 80s, the fast bowlers from both teams should be looking forward to playing in Perth.

In team news, the Australians have had an unfortunate spate of injuries. Chris Lynn and Mitchell Marsh will both miss the remainder of the series with Victorian duo Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis being called into the squad as cover.

Handscomb’s stellar summer is set to continue with the Victorian poised to make his first appearance in limited overs cricket for Australia, replacing the aforementioned Marsh. In what could be a trial by fire the new Test sensation will be asked to anchor the innings batting at number four

Strike weapon Mitchell Starc will also miss the third ODI after being rested, as big Billy Stanlake steps back into the team. After only bowling three overs in his debut match, Stanlake will be hoping to emulate the form he showed with the Adelaide Strikers which led to his meteoric rise to the Australian team.

On the other hand, Pakistan are unlikely to tinker with their winning side from Melbourne, meaning fiery paceman Wahab Riaz will probably miss his second game in a row.

Prediction

The Pakistan bowling unit seems well suited to the WACA and has the potenial to trouble Australia for a second successive game. However, look for the diminutive David Warner and the lanky Billy Stanlake to play key roles with bat and ball respectively as Australia regain control of the series.