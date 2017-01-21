New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 2nd Test – Day 2 live scores

Bangladesh might be below par in their first innings which came to an end at stumps, but New Zealand will still need to bat well in order to build a lead in the second Test. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 2 in Christchurch from 9am (AEDT).

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, New Zealand proceeded to bowl every single over on Day 1 with pace, their first choice spinner Mitchell Santner not getting a look in.

It seemed to be a baffling move from the Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson, but as the day wore on and it became evident that Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who bowled 52 overs between them would be doing the heavy lifting, the tactic seemed to work.

Bangladesh, being a sub-continental nation probably would have a good time of it facing Santner on a pitch offering very little, but they struggled with the quicks, particularly Southee who took five wickets.

Boult took four himself, and between them they helped to reduce the Tigers to just 289 when they were knocked over in 84.3 overs, with the time for stumps already passed.

Soumya Sarkar showed the rest of the order exactly how to do it though, opening up and making a quick-fire 86 for Bangladesh, helping to get them off to a relatively good start.

It was mainly downhill from there for the tourists though as New Zealand continued to rotate their four quicks and take wickets at regular intervals.

While Shakib Al Hasan followed up his double century with a half century, getting out for 59 there was very little to write home about for Bangladesh and they now find themselves in a very difficult position, needing to bowl very well today.

Day 2 Prediction

It should be an interesting day’s play this. It’s hard to get a read on exactly what the pitch is doing so far, but the general consensus is that it will flatten out as the match goes over the next couple of days, and that will suit the Kiwis down to the ground as they look to build a big lead and in all probability, bat once.

Nonetheless, them building a big score comes down to Kane Williamson. If he can lead the way and get some support, things are likely to get very ugly for the tourists.

However, early wickets will be crucial and given spin played no part yesterday, it’s unlikely Bangladesh will be able to draw many wickets from the spinners, no matter how much part they played.

Again that falls into New Zealand’s hands, with the Tigers strong point being their spin bowling options.

Unfortunately, it looks like today has the power to turn this into a pretty one-sided game.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 2 in Christchurch from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.