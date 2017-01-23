NRL 2017: Your club’s next big thing (Part 3)

Ash Taylor won the rookie of the year award, and has the Titans ready for another finals appearance. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

With the 2017 NRL pre-season just weeks away, a number of young guns will be hoping to prove themselves against established stars.

From speedy outside backs to big forwards, a number of rookies will be introduced to the spotlight of first grade this coming season.

Click here to read part 2.

Gideon Gela-Mosby (North Queensland Cowboys)

Gideon Gela-Mosby has received massive praise over the last two seasons, the winger becoming a try-scoring machine for the Cowboys U20s.

Mosby has played a key part in helping North Queensland to two consecutive preliminary finals.

In his first year for the Cowboys back in 2015, Gela-Mosby scored a massive 39 tries in 25 games. It has led to his name being cemented in the history books for most tries in a season, beating the previous record of 29 tries held by Jake Mullaney of the Wests Tigers in 2009. It resulted in him being name for Queensland U20s and also in the NYC Team of the Year.

Mosby returned in 2016 for a 19-game stint, scoring 14 tries. He again received honours as a member of the NYC Team of the Year, while also representing the Queensland U20s again.

He holds the record for most tries scored by any player for the Cowboys with 53, in front of Wayne Ulugia on 50. This has also led to him being the third highest point scorer for the Cowboys, behind Kyle Feldt and Cooper Bambling. He sits third across the whole NYC for tries, beaten out by Matt Dufty and Drury Low on 54 each.

He isn’t the only try-scoring freak at Townsville with Marcus Jensen also on the rise. The Kingaroy junior played 25 games for the Cowboys U20s in 2016, top scoring with 27 tries.

Both players will be looking to make their NRL debuts when the Origin period rolls around, a number of players in North Queensland’s backline in contention for representative jumpers.

Alex Twal (Parramatta Eels)

The Eels have another big forward coming through the system with Alex Twal adding to the club’s depth up front. The prop has spent the last three years in the Eels’ NYC side, playing 47 games.

He graduates from the U20s system having represented both the Junior Kangaroos and NSW U20s in 2015 and 2016, being named as a member of the NYC Team of the Year in 2016 after a breakout season in 2015, winning the Steve Ella Players’ Player Award.

He isn’t the only strong young forward who will wear the blue and gold in 2017. Jack Morris is another youngster who has been plying his trade for Parramatta the last three seasons, playing in the backrow he alongside Twal will be hoping to break into the Eels’ first grade side.

Oliver Clark (Penrith Panthers)

Anthony Griffin may have invested in veteran forwards Tim Browne and James Tamou ahead of the 2017 season however, there will still be plenty of spots available in the run-on side and rookie Oliver Clark will be hoping he can secure one of those.

Clark has been a revelation over the last three seasons for the Panthers’ U20s, setting the competition alight with his explosive running ability. A local junior from Quakers Hill, Clark has been a gem in Penrith’s stellar junior system since making his NYC debut in 2014, earning selection in the Australian Schoolboys side which played France.

He continued his dominance for the Panthers in 2015 when the side won the NYC, making 18 appearances throughout the season in a team which also gave birth to Nathan Cleary, James Fisher-Harris, Robert Jennings and Moses Leota among others. Clark’s 2015 season saw him selected for the New South Wales U20s alongside teammates Jennings and Brent Naden.

In 2016, Clark shared his time between the NYC side and NSW Cup team, making 11 appearances in the U20s and once again receiving selection into the New South Wales U20s while being named as one of four Panthers in the NYC Team of the Year.

Clark will have to work hard for a spot in Anthony Griffin’s team however, if his work ethic in the U20s is anything to go by, he will be sure to ruffle the feathers of several established players if given a chance in 2017.

Tyrell Fuimaono (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The Rabbitohs have picked up a handy player with the versatile Tyrell Fuimaono arriving at Redfern after three seasons in the Eels system.

Fuimaono has made the fourth-most appearances for the Parramatta U20s with 57 games to his name. In his last two years, Fuimaono was a star of the representative scene playing for both the Junior Kangaroos and NSW U20s in 2015 and 2016.

A member of the 2016 NYC Team of the Year, Fuimaono will be competing for a spot in Souths’ backline, but could also score an appearance off the bench as a back-rower if injuries strike Michael Maguire’s team.

Roarers, who are you most looking forward to seeing in 2017? Who’s your early tip for the Rookie of the Year Award?