Concussed Mennie ruled out of BBL semi-final

Pakistan have an absolute shocker in the field

Hayden dabs into the Hall of Fame as Warner claims the AB medal

Sydney Sixers bowler Joe Mennie has escaped serious injury after being felled by a ball during training but has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Big Bash League semi-final.

In what veteran Brad Haddin described as a “scary incident”, Mennie was struck in the head at the Gabba on Monday and taken to hospital for observation.

The 28-year-old underwent further tests on Tuesday and was cleared for selection but was left out of the Sixers’ 13-man squad to face the Brisbane Heat.

“I don’t know too much about it, he’s seeing the doctor now,” Sixers batsman Daniel Hughes told reporters.

“I think he had a delayed concussion but I think he’s okay. I didn’t see it, I’d left training.”

Mennie, who made his Test debut for Australia in November, joined the Sixers in April following three summers with the Hurricanes.

He has played just twice for the franchise this season, his last game coming against the Hurricanes in Sydney on December 23.

“Joe’s been outstanding for us,” Hughes said.

“He hasn’t played many games but he’s just great around the group, bowling in the nets, talking about bowling and all that sort of stuff. Hopefully he’s okay.”

The Sixers finished third in the BBL with a 5-3 record – the same as the Heat, only with a considerably worse run rate.

“I think that’s a bonus for us. We haven’t played our best cricket yet and we know we can improve,” Hughes said.

“Hopefully we can put our two best games together with two games left.”

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Daniel Hughes, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Colin Munro, Jordan Silk.