Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League cricket highlights, live scores, blog

The Big Bash has entered the business stage of the competition, beginning with the first semi-final between two familiar foes as the Perth Scorchers host the Melbourne Stars. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

There are two certainties in life, death and taxes. A third should be added to the list – the Scorchers and Stars playing a final in the Big Bash. This will be the fifth time in six seasons that the two teams will meet in the knockout phase of the competition.

Although, considering that Perth and Melbourne are the only two teams to have qualified for the finals in each season of the BBL, it makes sense as to why these teams see each other so frequently.

The Scorchers hold the wood over the Stars, winning three out of their four contests in the finals. Perth also have the head to head record as well, with six victories from 10 matches. However, the last two results have gone the way of Melbourne, romping home to a seven-wicket victory on both occasions.

Having met just ten days ago on the same field, the Stars shred the Perth batting order to pieces, reducing the home side to 34/5. Led by experienced duo Michael Beer and Ben Hilfenhaus, Melbourne’s bowling unit ensured their batsmen would have an easy time chasing down the score.

After limping into the final with two successive losses, the Stars will need to replicate a similarly impressive team performance if they are not to be eliminated from the semi-finals for a fifth time.

Helping their cause will be the return of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been released from the Australian Squad to participate in the semi-final. Stoinis was instrumental in their last victory against Perth, picking up one wicket in addition to scoring 40 not out.

But much to the chagrin of star import Kevin Pietersen, Melbourne will still be without four of their regulars – James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa – all of whom will remain with the Australian team. Paceman Dan Worrall has also been named in the 13-man squad.

The Scorchers on the other hand will head into tonight’s final unchanged, sticking with the same squad which trounced the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday. After missing the previous clash against the Stars due to injury, skipper Adam Voges and keeper-batsmen Sam Whiteman should help bolster the batting order to ensure that Perth do not experience another batting collapse at the hands of Melbourne.

Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are perfect in home semi-finals at the WACA winning three from three. With their captain back, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Johnson finding form late and finishing the regular season top of the table, Perth is primed for a shot at title number three.

On the other hand, after finally overcoming their semi-final hoodoo last year against the Scorchers, the Melbourne Stars will be desperate to avoid the choker label being tagged on the team once again.

Even without the players in the Australian squad, the Stars have proven that depth is no issue for the team and that when they play their best, they are devastatingly effective.

With English import Luke Wright rounding into form with two half-centuries to finish the regular season and Scott Boland finishing second highest amongst the wicket takers, the Stars have the right ingredients to cause an upset at the Furnace.

I tipped the Scorchers to win comfortably 10 days ago and was woefully wrong. Despite winning their last two encounters against Perth, for the second time within two weeks I will tip against the Stars due to their inconsistent form and the Scorchers proficiency at home.

Perth to advance to their fifth grand final.

