Warner makes history with surprising AB Medal win

Dave Warner beat Steve Smith to take out the Allan Border Medal. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

David Warner has again held off skipper Steve Smith to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Allan Border Medals.

Previously only Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke had claimed consecutive gongs in the 16-year history of the award.

But the 30-year-old Warner joined that exclusive list at Australian cricket’s night of nights on Monday at Sydney’s The Star after his 269 votes – logged by his fellow players, umpires and media – edged out Smith (248) and Mitchell Starc (197).

The Australian vice-captain also bagged the ODI award, while Starc was crowned Test player of the year and Shane Watson named the country’s best in the Twenty20 format.

Meg Lanning took out the Belinda Clark honour for the third time.

Remarkably, Warner hadn’t scored a Test ton until the second last match of the voting period – from 8 January 2016 to 7 January this year – breaking his drought with consecutive hundreds against Pakistan in Melbourne and Sydney.

But the majority of his votes undoubtedly came from his feats in the coloured kits, where he pummelled seven of his nine calendar centuries at an average of 63.

His ODI 1388 runs was a world-high, and 200 more than next best Smith.

Warner scored 2420 runs in total across all three formats, the highlight innings of which was a historic hundred before lunch on the first day against Pakistan at the SCG.

In the same Test match, he blasted the fastest Australian half-century, off 23 balls.

His ODI gong means he becomes just the sixth player to have won all three major awards – the Border, Test and ODI – joining Glenn McGrath, Matthew Hayden, Ponting, Watson and Smith.

Starc became the first bowler to claim the Test player of the year since Brett Lee in 2008 after taking a total 52 wickets – fourth most across the world over the voting period.

Lanning took out the women’s highest cricketing honour after registering 1100 runs for the Southern Stars, beating contender Elysse Perry by eight votes.

Cameron White won the men’s domestic player of the year prize, while Hilton Cartwright was named Bradman young cricketer of the year.