Liverpool’s season could be defined in the next ten days

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, left, and Sunderland's Billy Jones battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday Nov. 26, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)

The last few weeks have been difficult for Liverpool. The Reds have struggled in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have collected just two points from a possible nine in their last three Premier League matches against the likes of Sunderland, Manchester United and Swansea, conceding six goals.

In round three of the FA Cup, Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield by tier four outfit Plymouth Argyle. Liverpool defeated Plymouth 1-0 in the replay fixture ten days later to advance to the fourth round of the cup.

In the EFL Cup semi-final Liverpool lost the first leg 1-0 away at Southampton in a lacklustre performance.

The second leg was decided by a Shane Long stoppage time winner to see the hosts eliminated 2-0 on aggregate. The defeat marked Liverpool’s second defeat at Anfield in just four days, a place where they were undefeated for all of 2016.

The result sets up a massive next ten days which could be vital for Liverpool’s season and may define it.

Liverpool have some significant match-ups coming its way and those matches should determine if Klopp’s side will still be in contention for silverware this season.

This Saturday the Merseyside club host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After the disappointing exit to Southampton, the FA Cup becomes even more vital, it may be the club’s final chance at silverware for the season.

On Wednesday morning Liverpool continue its domestic quest when they host title favourites Chelsea. Victory for Liverpool would reduce the gap to seven points between the sides, but would be an even bigger win from a top four perspective.

A win over the likes of Chelsea will establish the Reds top four credentials and give them confidence that will go a long way given their current form slump.

Four days later Liverpool will visit 19th placed Hull City, an interesting match-up after recent experiences against the bottom sides. This is a trend becoming far too familiar for the Reds.

If the pressure of upcoming matches wasn’t enough for Klopp, transfer deadline day is just days away – which heaps even more pressure on the German.

Liverpool have evidently suffered during Sadio Mane’s absence, struggling to outscore teams like they did in prior matches with Mane on the pitch.

While the attack and midfield could use some more depth, the Reds’ ongoing defensive woes continue to deepen as the campaign progresses and remains one area in dire need of improvement.

There is large emphasis on the left-back position which is currently occupied by James Milner.

The 31-year-old has performed exceptionally well in the position but depth is required, the centre-back position also requires significant attention.

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have proved to be a good partnership at times, but the same can’t be said for back-ups Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Leiva. Immediate changes are needed if this problem is to be solved anytime soon. When Matip hasn’t started, Liverpool have conceded 16 goals.

While it doesn’t seem like the Anfield outfit will complete a major signing, it can’t be ruled out, especially after the recent defeat.

Klopp explained he’s eager to sign players but says clubs don’t want to lose its star players at this stage of the season.

Philippe Coutinho pledging his future to Liverpool for another five years is a huge boost and is a positive amid the recent dismay.

Will Liverpool enjoy any form of success this season? What are your thoughts?