Hurricanes coach Wright shown the door

    Hobart Hurricanes are on the hunt for a new coach after a Cricket Tasmania decision to part ways with Damien Wright.

    Wright has been in charge of the Hurricanes’ BBL campaigns since 2013-14 when he guided the Hobart franchise into that season’s decider won by Perth.

    But lean times have fallen on the side since it won through to a semi-final berth in the 2014 Champions League in India.

    Despite securing England speedster Stuart Broad for the 2016-17 season, the Hurricanes struggled for much of the competition in winning three of their eight games.

    The Hurricanes finished seventh on the BBL ladder, prompting a Cricket Tasmania review.

    “The club’s on-field performance over the past couple of years has been below expectations and the board has decided to move forward with a coaching structure that is separate from the Tasmanian Tigers in the future,” Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin said.

    Gaggin said Wright would continue as a senior assistant coach of the Tasmanian Sheffield Shield team.

