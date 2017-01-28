WBBL final live stream: How to watch Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers online or on TV

 
    One of the Perth Scorchers or the Sydney Sixers will become the second team ever to claim a WBBL title, after the Sydney Thunder won the inaugural season last year.

    The Sixers were the losing side in that first-ever final, while the Scorchers have had the most success in the men’s competition – both would love to get a win here.

    If you are wanting to watch the match either on TV or via a live stream online, you have come to the right place – we have all the information you need right here.

    Some WBBL matches have been televised on Channel Ten alongside the men’s competition this year, and the final, of course, is one of them.

    Channel Ten is the only place that the match will be televised, so if you want to watch it on TV, that’s your only option.

    If you are keen to live stream the match instead, then there are two options available to you, and the good news is that both of them are absolutely free.

    The first is to use the Cricket Australia website. They are producing and stream every match of the season, live.

    The second is via the WBBL Facebook page, which is live streaming the same feed as Cricket Australia.

    Key game information

    Start time: 1:45pm (AEDT) – 10:15am (local)
    Venue: WACA Ground, Perth, Western Australia
    Betting: Scorchers $1.83, Sixers $1.93
    Last meeting: January 9, Sixers won by 4 wickets

    Squads

    Perth Scorchers
    Suzie Bates (c), Megan Banting, Emma Biss, Nicole Bolton, Katherine Brunt, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Ebsary, Heather Graham, Katie-Jane Hartshorn, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Anya Shrubsole, Emily Smith, Elyse Villani.

    Sydney Sixers
    Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Rhiannon Dick, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Carly Leeson, Emily Leys, Sara McGlashan, Haylee Partridge, Angela Reakes, Lauren Smith, Lisa Sthalekar, Dane van Niekerk.

