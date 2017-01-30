Dimitri Payet finally set to leave West Ham

Liverpool booted out of FA Cup by second tier side Wolves

West Ham have agreed to sell Dimitri Payet to Marseille for a fee of STG25 million ($A42 million).

France international Payet, who arrived in east London from Marseille in the summer of 2015, was a big hit in his first season with the London club, scoring 12 times in 38 appearances.

He also agreed a lucrative new contract until 2021 before starring for his country as they reached the final of Euro 2016 on home soil.

But things turned sour earlier this month when Payet angered his boss Bilic by requesting a transfer and declining to be picked against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

His wish now looks to have been granted and a return to Ligue 1 imminent, despite the Hammers’ initial reluctance to sell him.

Payet, who has also played for Nantes, St Etienne and Lille, had been forced to train away from the first team as the saga surrounding his future dragged on.

The Premier League club, meanwhile, have suffered no ill-effects on the pitch, winning against the Eagles and following it up with a 3-1 success at Middlesbrough to continue their climb up the table after a slow start to the season.

Boss Bilic has also been able to strengthen his squad with the acquisitions of Southampton defender Jose Fonte and Hull winger Robert Snodgrass.