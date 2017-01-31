Penrith boss calls for Auckland Nines to be scrapped

Penrith want the NRL Auckland Nines scrapped.
Panthers boss Brian Fletcher has labelled the pre-season competition an unnecessary risk to players ahead of its fourth edition in New Zealand, starting Saturday.
“We have $A8 ($NZ8.3) million worth of footballers we want to win the (NRL) comp with, not a Nines,” Fletcher told News Corp Australia.
Fletcher questioned the competition’s value to stars whose off-season break was shortened by representative duties, including last year’s end-of-season Four Nations.
He was also concerned by the impact on players who have been recovering from injury in the pre-season.
He said a series of trial matches, rather than the Nines, was better preparation for the NRL season.
“Do we need to be there? The answer is ‘no’,” Fletcher said.
“I think you simply don’t need the Nines.
“What benefit does the Nines have on our season?”
A number of players have missed NRL matches due to injuries sustained at the Nines in previous years.
Newcastle playmaker Jarrod Mullen spent about two months on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring at the 2014 Nines.
Manly lost hooker Jayden Hodges for 2016 after he suffered a knee injury, while back-rower Jamie Buhrer broke his jaw and prop Jake Trbojevic was concussed last year.
This year’s competition on February 4-5 will see rugby league stars Jarryd Hayne, Jack Bird and Semi Radradra compete, but a host of other prominent players will sit it out.
New recruit James Tamou will line up for the Panthers alongside impressive youngster Nathan Cleary and fellow regular first-graders Waqa Blake and Nines captain Isaah Yeo.
January 31st 2017 @ 10:05am
Vincent Hugh said | January 31st 2017 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Thats fine, dont support the growth of a game and the additional money that this bring with it. Don’t play trials, preseason games, don’t train. You are RISKING YOUR PLAYERS!
January 31st 2017 @ 10:07am
Celtic334 said | January 31st 2017 @ 10:07am | ! Report
As a rugby fan, yes please. As a general sports fan, who enjoys sitting down with a beer watching the 9s, no thanks. Getting rid of it would be a body blow to the game in NZ as it is now the most popular league event of the year over there.
January 31st 2017 @ 10:29am
John Hamilton said | January 31st 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
You could make the 9s worth something by offering a bonus 4 competition points to the winner and 2 competition points to the runner up.
Radical idea but all of a sudden it’d mean something to the clubs participating
January 31st 2017 @ 10:54am
Will Sinclair said | January 31st 2017 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Happy to keep them, but PLEASE can they be held on a different weekend to the Sydney Sevens?
There are people who would like to watch (let alone attend) both!
January 31st 2017 @ 10:55am
ScottWoodward.me said | January 31st 2017 @ 10:55am | ! Report
Memo Brian Fletcher:
“Pull your head in”.
The Nines is an outstanding initiative and will only get bigger and grow the NRL brand.
Players can get injured in trials just as easy.