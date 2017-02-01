What’s happening in Australian eSports: February 2017

The $100,000 ZEN League held its offline Australian qualifers in January, with four of the nation’s top teams qualifying. While it is unclear who some of their Asian opposition will be, the league will start in February.

Specific information concerning league dates and team announcements will be released via ESL Australia’s Twitter and website over the coming weeks.

CyberGamer Pro League Autumn 2017

The first of three pro leagues that will be held over the course of the year (Autumn, Winter, Spring), CPGL Autumn boasts a $10,001 prize pool and eight of Australia’s top teams playing in online Bo2s.

The top two teams of every CGPL will qualify for the CG Championship, held in November. In the meantime, February will see Weeks 1-4 of CGPL Autumn play, with two games scheduled every Sunday and Monday nights from 7pm and 9pm (AEDT). All the matches will be streamed live at Twitch.

AU ESEA Premier

Another online league, ESEA Premier brings together 17 OCE sides over the course of eight weeks of play. Each week will feature a specific map for all the teams to play on, with the winner qualifying for the ESEA Global Challenge in America.

The easiest way to keep up with the premier action is to follow the calendar on the ESEA site. Week 1 games are scheduled on the first and second, and will be streamed by members of the community, including this Twitch channel.

WPGI Female League

Australia’s first female only league, and hosted by the newly minted AEMG (Australian Esports Media Group) the $10,000 league has advanced Australian female CS by leaps and bounds.

Six teams are competing over the course of an online league, which began on January 22 and will continue until the grand finals on March 5. Weeks 3-5 will be held every Thursday (5th, 12th, 19th) from 6pm (AEDT) on PGTV Twitch with semi-finals likely held in late February.

Overwatch: Oceanic Summer Series

Hosted by Full Circle, the online Oceanic Summer Series tournament will see 16 Australian Overwatch teams and eight Southeast Asian sides battling for their share of the $10,000 prize pool. The qualifiers for the tournament will see four teams with direct invites and 12 who qualify through three rounds of open qualifiers and one wildcard qualifier.

The tournament will be a big step up for Australian Overwatch, as the scene starts to set their sites on events bigger than just weekly cups.

The main groups will be on February 18 and 19, and the finals will be held on the following weekend, February 25th and 26.

All the games will be streamed live on those dates at 12pm (AEDT) at Heroesleaguetv Twitch.

League of Legends: Weeks 3-5 of OPL Split 1

Hosted by Riot Australia, the OPL got of to a strong start with Legacy and Chiefs topping their groups over Weeks 1-2. The action will continue in February with regular split play in weeks 3-5 every Saturday and Sunday, with the games being held at 2pm and 5pm (AEDT) here.

Smite Oceanic Pro League

Season 4 of SMITE has expanded beyond its usual borders to also include an Oceanic league hosted by the developers, HiRez. Split One will boast a $10,000 prize pool, along with the top team qualifying for the SMITE Masters event in Atlanta, where they’ll be competing for $120,000.

The open bracket qualifiers start on February 11, with the actual pro league beginning a week later on the 18th. There will be six teams in the OPL, with the seven-week-long online league being broadcast on HiRezTV’s Twitch every Saturday and Sunday at 7pm (AEDT).

Paladins Oceania Masters qualifier

The Paladins Masters LAN, which will take place in the USA, features an OCE spot. The qualification for this spot will see four teams playing in a round-robin over the course of three weeks, with the top two teams playing in a Bo7 for their share of an $8000 prize pool and a trip to America.

There are three open qualifiers, on February 6, 13 and 20, with the winner of each qualifying for the round robin, to join Abyss eSports who received a direct invite.

The round robin itself will take place from February 27 until March 13, with all these main games being streamed on hireztv’s Twitch every Monday at 7pm (AEDT).