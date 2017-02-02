Tell us what you think: Is Federer the best athlete of our generation? And is Wade the worst captain we’ve never had?

This afternoon on Roar LIVE, we’ll be tackling one very important question, and one profoundly trivial question.
First up this week, Roger Federer’s unfathomable run at this year’s Australian Open has reignited the debate: is he the greatest athlete of our generation?
In an attempt to narrow the scope, we’re focussing mostly on the past twenty years – but any other parameters for “greatness” are entirely up to you.
The second hot topic served up is the contentious issue of Matthew Wade being named as Australia’s stand-in ODI skipper.
The selectors copped pretty severe criticism when they named the keeper as captain (though he’s been too injured yet to take the field) – but do you reckon it was a bit harsh, or right on the money?
Baz said | February 2nd 2017 @ 9:08am | ! Report
If Roger was so great he would be a more than 4 Grandslams in front of Raffa who is in the same period as him.
He is def a great.
jamesb said | February 2nd 2017 @ 9:14am | ! Report
First of all, it’s the longest headline in the history of The Roar. Secondly, I’d pick Usain Bolt over Federer. And thirdly, Wade may be an ordinary ‘keeper in the Edward Scissorhands variety, but we are not sure if he is the worst captain we’ve never had.
Wicketkeeping and captaincy are two different things. Former England captain Mike Brearley averaged nearly 23 with the bat from 39 tests and never scored a hundred. But as captain, he was in charge in 31 tests, with 17 wins and only 4 losses. His most famous series win was the 1981 Ashes.
IMO, I haven’t seen Wade captain to form an opinion.
Arky said | February 2nd 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Interesting- Bolt was the first to come to mind for me as a contender too. Probably because of the use of the word “athlete”…. I know we use it more broadly but it always brings track and field to mind for me. Bolt has dominated the event which is the most pure expression of athleticism and for which the potential talent pool is pretty much every able-bodied person on Earth. Who knows how many potential tennis stars have never picked up a racquet? But we can be pretty sure there is literally no faster man on Earth than Bolt.
To me Federer is the greatest tennis player of our generation but even in tennis there would be a pretty good case for Serena Williams.
There would also be a case for Michael Jordan (just sneaking into the last 20 years, still). Even Bolt didn’t dominate the world’s imagination like Air Jordan. I remember back in the 90s that Jordan would top even Australian polls for most popular athlete. He single-handedly raised interest in basketball enough that the NBL was relevant (and then, after Jordan retired, it slid into the mire againa until very recently).
And back in the realm of Olympians, there’s a case for say Michael Phelps who has racked up the golds across many events over so many Olympics.
qwetzen said | February 2nd 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
I find it impossible to take tennis seriously while they allow everybody a nice little sit down every couple of games and have children hand them cold drinks and hold umbrellas over their heads. Plus injury breaks, plus toilet breaks, plus a towel handed to them after every point. And then you have commentators adoringly say how fit they are because; “This game’s just ticked over 3 hours. How incredibly fit these athletes are!”. IT WOULDN’T TAKE SO LONG IF THEY DIDN’T STOP SO MUCH.
Oh, and does the name Usain Bolt ring any bells?
And what is an “athlete” anyway? Is it someone, like Bolt, who is simply good at a basic activity? Or is it someone who is good at many sports? Do you have to be seriously fit? (ie. How many majors has John Daly won?). Does having to employ some cerebral activity, sayyy football, or physical courage count more?
The Bush said | February 2nd 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
As great as Federer is, I don’t think you could say he’s the greatest athlete of his generation. He’s always struck me as simply being a bit better than the other men that have dominated mens tennis at their best. Nadal has a superior win ratio against Federer and from about 2009 onwards was a better player. Nadal’s injuries have probably cruelled him from reach the heights that Federer has (who has always been really fit). At 30 Nadal may yet close the gap on Federer’s 4 slam lead and Novak, 6 behind, is 29 and can also yet close that gap. Of course an Indian summer this year and Federer could prove me wrong.
As jamesb said above, Bolt has to be the athlete of this generation. He’s competing in the ultimate sport that all humans try at some point, short distance sprinting. Not only is he the fastest human ever, but he’s consistently been so, across two different distances, through three Olympics over a decade. That’s truly remarkable.
northerner said | February 2nd 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
So we’re back to the “best athlete” debate. I don’t think there’s an answer to that, because it’s impossible to compare a Federer with, for example, with an Ole Einar Bjørndalen (who, you ask? biathalon champion, 8 Olympic golds, 20 world championship golds, 6 world championships). How can you possibly compare their respective records and abilities? There are so many terrific sportsmen out there, in so many different sports, that I think it’s almost meaningless to argue about who’s the best of them all.
I’d settle for Federer, Bjorndalen and Bolt simply being recognized as great athletes, and leave it at that. Glad to have seen all three of them in action and that’s enough for me.