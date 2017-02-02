Tell us what you think: Is Federer the best athlete of our generation? And is Wade the worst captain we’ve never had?

 
    This afternoon on Roar LIVE, we’ll be tackling one very important question, and one profoundly trivial question.

    Roar LIVE is a chance for us to engage with Roarers live on air, debating your opinions and answering your questions, so we’d love if you could chuck your thoughts in the comments section.

    First up this week, Roger Federer’s unfathomable run at this year’s Australian Open has reignited the debate: is he the greatest athlete of our generation?

    In an attempt to narrow the scope, we’re focussing mostly on the past twenty years – but any other parameters for “greatness” are entirely up to you.

    The second hot topic served up is the contentious issue of Matthew Wade being named as Australia’s stand-in ODI skipper.

    The selectors copped pretty severe criticism when they named the keeper as captain (though he’s been too injured yet to take the field) – but do you reckon it was a bit harsh, or right on the money?

    Roar Live will be streamed today on The Roar’s Facebook page and also on the site at 12:30pm (check the homepage). It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.

