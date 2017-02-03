Can we introduce some common sense to the fixture list?

What does it say about our fixture list when Brisbane Roar play the two Sydney clubs, either side of an AFC Champions League playoff, within the space of a week?

The Roar can make it three wins from three tonight when they take on table-toppers Sydney FC, having thrashed Filipino side Global FC in front of a sparse crowd at Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday.

A win would see John Aloisi’s team edge closer to second-placed Melbourne Victory, but perhaps a bigger question is why the Roar are playing two of their biggest drawcards at home within a matter of days.

The ACL draw was made in mid-December, so maybe there’s an argument that FFA had to organise their scheduling around a then-unknown continental encounter.

Yet the ACL playoffs were played on the same weekend in 2016, and it doesn’t solve the logic of Brisbane playing the two Sydney sides at home back to back.

Is it any wonder only 3,500 fans turned up on Tuesday, or a slightly smaller than expected crowd of just over 13,000 was in the stands for the visit of Western Sydney last Saturday?

How fair is it to expect members, let alone casual fans, to shell out for three games of football in the space of six nights?

When FFA ruled out pushing back the Roar’s away game with Melbourne City at AAMI Park on February 11, The Courier-Mail’s resident football reporter Marco Monteverde revealed coach John Aloisi was considering fielding a weakened side in both the A-League and ACL.

Why wouldn’t they, when the Roar are set to face the might of Shanghai Shenhua at Hongkou on February 8 – the club of Carlos Tevez, Obafemi Martins and Fredy Guarin, among others?

FFA blamed the AFC for moving back the Roar’s playoff against Shenhua by 24 hours because it clashed with Shanghai SIPG’s encounter with Thai side Sukhothai across town, meaning the Roar won’t arrive in Melbourne until barely 24 hours before kick-off against City.