Casual sports fans, how do you do it?

Australia is filled with casual sports fans. People who enjoy flicking on the TV to watch sport, where any sport can tickle their fancy.
They may love their AFL or cricket but, by golly, they’re also willing to watch rugby league, rugby, tennis, American football, horse racing, netball, basketball, field hockey.
You name it, they’ll watch it – except for those out there who take a strange dislike to football.
But, that’s a topic for another day.
Now I consider myself to be a reasonably avid football fan. I’ll wake up at any hour of the night to watch a fixture. These oddly timed kick-offs are a godsend because there are never any conflicting commitments that may jeopardise my viewing.
However, during normal hours on the weekend, it’s not always easy to watch sport.
Weekends are complicated for any adult whether you’re single, or not single.
If you’re an adult, who is single and reasonably socially competent, you should have something to do on Friday and Saturday nights every week-end. It could be drinks at a bar with work colleagues, dinner with a special someone, or maybe you just swiped right on Tinder and your evening is occupied.
If you’re an adult, who is not single, your Fridays and Saturdays will be even busier since you have multiple commitments to juggle – not just your own commitments.
So, this got me thinking about how much sport a normal, socially competent adult can watch.
How does a person, who claims to be watching multiple sports, physically get the time to do it?
If a person claims to watch: AFL, NRL, rugby, cricket (BBL, Tests, ODI), EPL, Serie A, La Liga, netball, women’s AFL, tennis and golf, then can we believe them? Where do they get the time for all this viewing?
Recently a discussion on this website involved the Chinese Super League (CSL). There were big statements made about (poor) quality of football and (low) standard of players in this league.
I was intrigued.
Are these people making derogatory comments really watching a lot of CSL? Are they really sitting home on weekends glued to their laptop watching low-quality, pirate streams that constantly buffer and the commentary is in Mandarin?
Even if I wanted to be a casual sports fan, it’s impossible – there simply isn’t the time to satisfy my want.
So, I put out an invitation to the casual sports fans on this website. Please help me understand.
What does your sports viewing diary look like and do you ever yearn for a social life that moves beyond watching sport on your couch every week end?
February 3rd 2017 @ 3:05am
peeeko said | February 3rd 2017 @ 3:05am | ! Report
i would say its more likely casual sports fans see bits and pieces of a range of sports over a course of a year and draw conclusions from that glimpse
February 3rd 2017 @ 6:21am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 6:21am | ! Report
So, peeko, when you say “bits & pieces” what exactly do you mean?
Do you mean you only watch the occasional fixtures but, when you do, you watch the whole event – e.g the full Golf Tournament? The full 90′ of a football match? 6 hours of Test cricket for 5 consecutive days? Etc.
Or, do you just watch bits & pieces of each event? Maybe, the 17th & 18th holes of the leaders on the final day of a Golf Tournament? The final few minutes of a football match? Or just the penalty shootout? Just have the Test cricket on all day but you’re not actually watching – you’re doing household chores, cleaning the yard, helping the kids with homework?
Or, do you mean, people are really only just watching highlights on the evening news and claiming to be a Casual Sports Fan?
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:26am
peeeko said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:26am | ! Report
everyone is different but i think it is mainly what you say in the second and third cases or they watched an entire match once
February 3rd 2017 @ 3:07am
Marty Gleason said | February 3rd 2017 @ 3:07am | ! Report
“it wasn’t easy juggling a pregnant wife and a troubled child, but I still managed to fit in eight hours of TV a day.”
I dunno, I guess you watch what’s seasonal. Cricket, tennis and NFL in January (people are sometimes on holidays), footy through winter, soccer tournaments in June/July. It adds up over the year.
February 3rd 2017 @ 6:18am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 6:18am | ! Report
Thanks, Marty. This is what I’m trying to understand.
For instance, in January on some days, we’ve just had BBL (men & women), ODI & the Australian Open on the same day. How does anyone get the time to watch all these events? In fact, how does anyone get the time to watch 6 hours of Test cricket for 5 consecutive days? In my house that would simply be impossible. It’s hard enough to watch more than 90′ of football on Friday, Saturday & Sunday.
Plus, in January, the Casual Sports Fan would’ve been (allegedly) watching NFL, horse racing, ALeague, EPL, LaLiga, SerieA to watch. I’m only including these because they are all on FTA TV, Foxtel, or Optus – not pirate streaming. If we include pirate streaming then you can watch just about any sport on the planet.
Are Casual Sports Fans really watching all these events, or, when they discuss these sports & competitions, are they just faking it?
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:05am
DH said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
You don’t need to watch a lot of BBL to know what’s happened, same with the ODI’s and the Australian open is only important in the last 3 rounds, everything else is warm-ups.
Test matches require a bit more serious watching so does any long-form cricket which is great for those with lots of time but probably another reason for the success of BBL with families is that it gives time-restricted dads a chance to watch cricket again without having to dedicate hours and hours they just don’t have. Racing is easy, you can get through the replays in 15 minutes tops.
Euro football (EPL for example) usually only has a couple of games per weekend worth watching. Nobody wants to watch Stoke, Burnley or S’hampton play as well as many others, just the derbies between top teams and your own club. Over the space of a season you’ll see all the good teams half a dozen times, the terrible teams maybe once. This is another one that’s got harder since fatherhood since Sundays are now about family day rather than football replays and recorded matches.
Then there’s American sport plus things like Six Nations, Comm games, Olympics, World Cups etc. I think it comes in waves, I tend to watch more EPL after school holidays are over, more A-League pre-Christmas and pre-AFL.
Watching habits vary over the seasons based on competition, stage of the competition etc. The January fixtures of the A-League tend to be a bit unimportant due to the finals system meaning for a lot of teams it’s just jostling for position rather than fighting for the title while often the EPL tails off towards the end of the season when there isn’t much left fighting for, then the last round tends to be a bit interesting, but usually for relegation rather than the title which was probably wrapped up a month prior.
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:45am
Post_hoc said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:45am | ! Report
I think you have struck on one of the points Nemesis is making either deliberately or maybe not. No one wants to watch Stoke and Burnley, nor do they want to watch Eibar and Granada (although having said that i did watch Eibar play Barca and it was like watch a car crash)
These people don’t watch these other teams and then try to compare Victory to Chelsea or Real Madrid and go see A League is crap.
February 3rd 2017 @ 5:10am
Ben of Phnom Penh said | February 3rd 2017 @ 5:10am | ! Report
One answer to your question was penned in 1606 (ish)
“Good my lord,
You have begot me, bred me, loved me.
I return those duties back as are right fit:
Obey you, love you, and most honor you.
Why have my sisters husbands if they say
They love you all? Haply, when I shall wed,
That lord whose hand must take my plight shall carry
Half my love with him, half my care and duty.
Sure, I shall never marry like my sisters,
To love my father all.”
February 3rd 2017 @ 6:22am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 6:22am | ! Report
Very eloquent, Ben.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:48am
Stuart Thomas said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:48am | ! Report
King Lear Ben?
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:53am
Ben of Phnom Penh said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:53am | ! Report
Well spotted, Stuart. It is in the opening scene where Cordelia is asked to profess the level of her love for Lear, stating that she is able to love more than one person at once. It is fair to say it doesn’t go down terribly well with the big fella.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:03am
huso86 said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:03am | ! Report
Streaming sites are very accessible these days so for example I can watch two thirds of the day’s play in test cricket on Channel Nine, then stream a game or two of A-League on Saturday afternoon and evening. Later in the night I will stay up to watch my favourite club in the Bundesliga. If the game is too late I will look for an early kick off match in the Premier League on Optus.
The Six Nations in Rugby are coming up this weekend so if I can’t stay up to watch it I will most likely watch a full game replay on YouTube in the next day or two.
I believe if you love something enough, you will find ways to fit whatever it is into your lifestyle. As a very specific example I know several extremely busy surgeons working in both private and public health care but they will somehow fit in their hobbies and interests outside of work (Golf, art exhibitions and photography etc).
I love football, rugby union and cricket so I will always find a way to watch these games on both weeknights and weekends.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:26am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:26am | ! Report
huso86, I’m impressed. I totally understand having hobbies. But, I also have commitments. Work after hours, household chores, kids’ sporting activities, kids’ homework, kids, kids, kids … oh yeah … spending time with my wife! I’m ok watching 90 minutes of football uninterrupted on any given day but, anything longer than that, would severely disrupt household harmony!
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:31am
huso86 said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:31am | ! Report
Yes if you ask me this same question in ten years time I may have a slightly different answer with regards to managing multiple commitments and enjoying my sports. I hope by then technology will further assist us in enjoying out viewing of multiple sports across multiple time zones on any given day.
I do feel fortunate living in Australia in that I am able to watch live football and rugby union in our domestic leagues yet find time to unwind on Saturday night/midnight watching the very best live European football and union have to offer.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:19am
concerned supporter said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:19am | ! Report
A nondescript article by a blind partisan.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:27am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:27am | ! Report
Thanks for the comment. You sound like the sort of Casual Sports Fan who fakes it. Have a nice day.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:53am
concerned supporter said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:53am | ! Report
“Fakes it”. Fakes what? Please explain.With all your commitments as you have just listed, how do you find the time to write articles and assiduously attend to the blogs?
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:56am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Writing blogs is simple. Can be done anywhere, anytime. I have a voice to text function on my phone that makes life very easy. It’s the 21st century. You don’t need to sit at the typewriter on your desk to disseminate information.
February 3rd 2017 @ 8:38am
Chris said | February 3rd 2017 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Wow…what was the point of your useless comment?
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:42am
Dan said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:42am | ! Report
Hi Nem, great topic and question!
Personally I find it extremely difficult. Luckily my wife and I are both avid AFL followers (Collingwood for her, Saints for me – 2010 was a *very* divisive year for us) and since being married she has made a very earnest attempt to understand the laws of cricket.
Fortunately for us those are our 2 main sports and our kids are now getting involved in T20. Other than that I keep current on the NFL and catch the occasional NBA game but get all of the Jazz’s results sent to my phone. I get to see maybe 18 holes of golf across the entire year played outside of the last round of Augusta which is a sick day every year ( as is the superbowl)
Unless the Olympics are on we simply don’t get time to sit and watch tv – if we do, it usually means the kids are asleep and we’ll try and catch up on a movie or series.
February 3rd 2017 @ 7:54am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2017 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Thanks, Dan. Having a wife who enjoys sport must make it a lot easier.