The time has come: Danny Green

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Another Australian NBA star on the rise

Trash talk is over for the Man and the Green Machine

Danny Green has been stewing long enough.

Now, he says, it’s time for some payback on Anthony Mundine.

Green and Mundine meet on Friday night in Adelaide in a lucrative finale to their decorated boxing careers.

Mundine beat Green in their last bout, in 2006 at the Sydney Football Stadium.

And Green says he has been waiting ever since for the opportunity to make some amends.

“It has been a long time coming,” Green said. “We have had a hell of a rivalry.

“Choc is Choc, I’m me … and there are people who don’t like Choc, and (people who) don’t like me.

“And that is what makes this fight exciting.”

The fighters are reportedly banking up to $10 million each for what will be their last professional fight.

Some pundits have decried the rematch between a 43-year-old Green and 41-year-old Mundine.

But Green said they both deserved it.

“We have put ourselves in this position, we are here because of what we have done in our careers,” he said.

“Since we first fought over 10 years ago, I think my career went in a different path and he chose to go in a different path, so we went different directions.

“The time has come to meet. I’m just glad that we have finally agreed to do it.”

Green weighed in at 82.9 kilograms on Thursday, just inside the 83kg catchweight limit, with Mundine at 79.6kg.

“I feel good, I feel strong and I’m ready,” Mundine said.

“You should buy tickets or watch … because this is the last time you are going to see The Man do his thing.

“I’m going to do what no-one thinks is possible, that is impossible by the experts.

“I’m going to show you that what I can do, I can accomplish anything.”