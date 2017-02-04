Brisbane can’t find a way past Sydney, with attack set for upheaval at end of season

The match between Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar raced furiously into top gear, as if the players had in fact been revved up by the sound-affected, slightly cringe-worthy PA countdown to the opening whistle.

Brisbane have been curiously goal-shy this season, with only the bottom four scoring less frequently going into the round. Yet the Roar were vivacious to start this game, thrusting forward repeatedly.

Oblique runs, snappy passing combinations, and ambitious directness whetted the opening throes of this contest, and with Sydney managing just as potent a start. It was indeed a super start to this spectacle from both sides, lacking, of course, only those lovely things called goals, but surely they would come.

Except they didn’t. Sydney extended their unbeaten run in one of those thrilling 0-0 draws that everyone loves and remembers.

Both teams had golden chances to win – Michael Theo pulled off an astonishing save to deny Alex Brosque, and Filip Holosko and Thomas Broich both blew golden headed chances – but a fine attacking display that ultimately falls short of the intention is still worthy of praise.

Tommy Oar, returned to the starting lineup, was effervescent, jet-heeled and a clear thorn in Rhyan Grant’s side.

Grant was also recently back in action for Sydney, having been suspended, and as Oar drifted inside, Grant was dragged out of position. Oar found some handsome space in the middle, with the Sydney players not quite sure whose responsibility it was to pick up Oar, he would dwell dangerously in it, before speeding out back into his nominal territory on the flank. Back and forth, Oar would drag Grant, relentlessly mobile, the victim of a marginal offside call early in the match.

Jamie Maclaren was never-ending supply of interesting, subtle movement as well, often making runs so unlikely, they took him into the path of his teammates. In the second half, his movement created a crossing chance, which he took suddenly, while deliberately off-balance, catching the defence – and, it seemed, his teammates – off-guard.

Of course, some of Maclaren’s work was entirely typical of a striker in his mould. Broich even made a rare bad decision, choosing inexplicably not to cross to his striker in the 73rd minute and draing some ire. Nevertheless, Broich was largely a composed presence in the hole, a half-step ahead mentally of the rest, even if he was one-and-a-half behind them physically. The German was a pivot, around which the willing runners flowed, like stream water babbling around a stone, as Dimi Petratos bustled.

But it was Oar who shone the brightest, creating chances for himself in the first half, and for others in the second. He looked, in this game, every bit an A-League marquee, a role he is set to fill next season at the Roar.

Next season, ah yes. With Sydney already in possession of one stern fistful of the minor premiership flag, and hot favourites to take the toilet seat as well, the minds of the rest have indeed turned – at least a little – to the future.

Images of next season, as they are for most A-League teams every season, are murky; sudden and significant change, both in the rosters and results of A-League clubs, is commonplace from one season to the next.

Brisbane, though, might have to prepare for a little more upheaval than most. It is entirely possible that almost all of the attacking unit that began this match will not be in Brisbane next season. Petratos will certainly not be there; it was announced a week or so ago that he will be a Newcastle Jet in 2017/18.

Broich, at 36, is yet to resign with the club, with his contract up at the end of the campaign. He is currently set to vacate one of the marquee spots for Oar. But then, speaking of Oar, although he is pencilled in to be next season’s marquee, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that a bid from an Asian club could come in for him, as was mooted earlier in the season.

Maclaren’s contract saga, which has trundled on in the background this season, it yet to be resolved. One imagines that when the club announced Luke Devere’s extension late last month, that would have been the perfect time to announce Maclaren’s too, were it finalised.

Brett Holman made a substitute appearance in the match against Sydney, but was unable to repeat his super-sub turn. He has been, largely due to injury, peripheral this season.

Brisbane were unlucky not to be the first team to beat Sydney. Their attack has not clicked like this, generally speaking, and although this was an enthralling display, their disappointing goals-for column has not been improved.

There is, though, a sense that the pieces are already there, even if basing the offence around Broich is not a long-term plan. As the puzzle is upturned over the off-season, the Roar front line might be nearly unrecognisable in 2017/18.