Hyping the Hornet: Trainer says Horn eats southpaws for breakfast

Is PacMan going to take on Aussie Jeff Horn? (AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN)

Here’s a warning from Jeff Horn’s trainer to Manny Pacquiao – the Brisbane Bomber eats southpaws for breakfast.

Glenn Rushton cautioned the Filipino boxing legend. In case he does not know, Horn is a southpaw stopper.

This is nothing new. That actually sounds more like hype to drum up the fight but for the sake of curiosity, what does Rushton have to back up his talk?

“When the bell sounds, you have to be up for it, aware and ready. And he is ready. He has always delivered. Nothing stops him. You hit him and he gets up. He’s like the Terminator but that’s part of the training. It’s that warrior spirit where you try to become devoid of emotion in the ring. He eats southpaws for breakfast,” Rushton added.

There is no doubt in the mind of Rushton when he spoke in an interview who the winner will be in the battle between the Filipino boxing legend and his ward Horn, the 2012 Australian Olympic quarter-finalist.

That could be overstating things but the veteran trainer said the former PE schoolteacher who sports a 16-0-1, 11 KOs record will beat the eight-division world champion whose sterling career of 57 wins, six losses and two draws with 38 KOs is flipping to its final pages.

“His doubters will have egg on their face,” said Rushton in the interview. More hype.

The Pacquiao-Horn fight although not yet sealed is likely to take place in Australia in what promises to be the biggest boxing promotion ever in the land Down Under.

The Queensland Government has reportedly tendered its official bid for the fight. Another possible venue, according to reports, is Abu Dhabi in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

Top Rank’s CEO Bob Arum, who promotes Pacquiao, is also the co-promoter of Horn. Arum signed a deal with Duco Events to co-promote the Aussie nicknamed ‘The Hornet.’

A deal with Horn has been reached for the event, but Arum still has to reach an agreement with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, who is coming off a title win over Jessie Vargas last November, has faced nearly every future Hall of Famer of his era: Oscar dela Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Sugar Shane Moseley, Antonio Margarito, Miguel Cotto and Floyd Mayweather.

All of them will school Horn anytime.

By contrast, Horn’s best wins have come against over-the-hill former champions Ali Funeka and Randall Bailey. Definitely, these are names that do not belong in the same paragraph as the ones above.

Rushton, however, sees it differently.

“Naturally I respect Manny Pacquiao for everything he’s achieved in the sport. But when you start to weigh it up, you will see what we have in Jeff Horn. You can’t see the future, but I believe we’re looking at a future legend. Now, they’re saying, ‘Who the hell is Jeff Horn?’ After, they’ll know all about Jeff Horn.”

Rushton said he has been studying Pacquiao for a very long time and believes that he holds the perfect game plan to upset the fighting Filipino senator.

“I’ve been studying Manny Pacquiao for a long time … to beat him, (Horn) has to follow the plan.”

That sounds familiar. Oh, how many trainers have said the same before they faced Pacquiao?

Rusthon is in for a rude awakening.