Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City do battle in a Melbourne derby that both teams desperately need to win. Join The Roar tonight for live scores and commentary from 7.50pm (AEDT).

After a promising start to the season, it’s fair to say City are not living up to their potential. The citizens find themselves in fourth position on the ladder, with Perth Glory, the Newcastle Jets and others clutching at their heels.

Another disappointing performance against the Jets last week raises doubts about City’s capacity to challenge Sydney FC for the title.

A change in coach has done little to solidify their defensive issues. They remain a team that is far too easily opened up by opposition attackers and they will be tested once again by the Victory.

The Victory is enduring a three-match losing streak and will be particularly frustrated by their 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC last week at home.

After taking the lead through James Troisi, they were well on top in the first half, only to concede against the run of play.

Despite threatening to take the lead in the second half through some enterprising play, Melbourne’s inability to convert pressure into goals cost them dearly against the most well-organised team in the A-League.

Despite not playing badly at all, the Victory still found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline against a Sydney outfit that is unrivalled when it comes to stamina and belief.

Although City has enjoyed the better results of late, Victory is still playing the better football. They will fancy their chances of ending their winless drought tonight.

While City at their best remain the team most likely to challenge Sydney for the title, they are a long way from their peak and need to start showing more urgency both on and off the ball.

Prediction

This is a very difficult game to call. Both teams are not in the best of form but expect an entertaining game nonetheless with plenty of goals. A draw looks likely here.

City and Victory to draw 2-2

Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).