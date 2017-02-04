Same story, different club in Premier League 2016-17

Two-thirds of the season almost gone and there is only one club looking capable of winning the title and they are the table toppers – Chelsea FC.

As a fan, I find many similarities in this season and last (15-16) season. No team looks flawless yet only one team keeps on winning games while other contenders fail at regular intervals.

Last season Leicester kept going on impressive runs losing just two of their 23 games and this season Chelsea have gone on winning runs and have just lost three games. Last season’s contenders – Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United are contenders this season as well but they keep dropping points at regular intervals giving Chelsea a comfortable lead after every game week.

We can now talk about the title race and how top six are faring after 23 games.



Chelsea – 56 Points

Chelsea are top of the table and have a nine-point lead over their nearest rivals Spurs, the team who ended their fantastic 13-game winning run.

There were doubts whether Chelsea can recover and go on another run and as of now they are three unbeaten and got a tough fixture at Anfield out of their way with a decent 1-1 draw.

Chelsea have still shown few weaknesses but I have no doubts in saying that Antonio Conte has been flawless. Hasn’t put a foot wrong. Diego Costa’s bust up with the coach and rumours of a move to China have been handled fantastically by the Italian.

Chelsea face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge tomorrow and can knock the Gunners out of the race by winning and extending the gap to 12 points.

Tottenham Hotspur – 47 Points

Spurs sit second in the table after a disappointing draw at Stadium of Light. Bottom club Sunderland managed to hold Mauricio Pochettino’s men. This result can be damaging for Spurs as they missed out on closing the gap on Chelsea.

Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane are in good form and their title hopes are dependent on performances of these players.

Tottenham have three home games in their next four fixtures. They face Boro at home tomorrow.

Time to go on a run to have any hopes of dismantling Chelsea from top spot.

Arsenal – 47 Points

Arsenal are third in the table level on points with Spurs but behind on goal difference. In my last article I wrote the words ‘Same Old’ for Arsenal and I still don’t have anything to add.

Arsene Wenger’s men gave a typical title-chasing Arsenal performance when they lost to Watford at Emirates after winning 5-0 at Southampton.

The Gunners face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow and can help themselves with a win.

Manager Arsene Wenger won’t be on the touchline because of his disappointing behaviour towards officials during their match against Burnley. But when the presence does not help why will the absence hurt?

Liverpool – 46 Points

The wheels are coming off, Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool don’t look like the team who were outscoring almost every side earlier in the season.

One win in their last five games and they failed to beat Chelsea which could have reignited their hopes. Liverpool have knocked themselves out in my opinion, but all is not bad.

The expectations and ambition this season was top four – and they have a fight on their hands.

Jurgen Klopp’s men face rejuvenated Hull City on Saturday and they should be up for it. Sadio Mane is back. Mane has played three games in AFCON and has been eliminated from three competitions in that period of time. One tournament per game. Yikes!

Manchester City – 46 Points

Pep Guardiola’s men are out of the top four but are just behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Strange is the only word I can use for them. One game they look unbeatable next game they look like a mid-table side. Swansea and Bournemouth are their next two opponents and both are very much winnable games.

Gabriel Jesus has started his City career in some fashion and future of Sergio Aguero will remain uncertain now. Already much talked about trio Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling look to be crucial for Man City.

They can put a lot of pressure on Liverpool Spurs Arsenal for sure.

Manchester United – 42 Points

Winless in three and without a defeat in three. Draw specialists Manchester United have the joint most draws (9) in the Premier League and most in the top six.

A 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Hull City reminds us of 0-0 against Burnley but it was similar in terms of scoreline only. Performance looked to be very average against Hull.

Unsurprisingly Jose Mourinho preferred to talk about referees, Jurgen Klopp, behaviour of journalists more than the performance. Well it works for him and we have seen many decisions go in their favour recently after constant criticism of referees.

United face Champions Leicester City next at the King Power Stadium.

So just like last season, it looks like only one team is good enough to win the league and the other contenders just keep on dropping points at regular intervals.

It will not be wrong to say that the 13-game winning run of Chelsea just might have already given them the title.

One last thing I want to add – something which is not related to the title race – is the treatment of reporters by certain managers. I think the Premier League should look into the disappointing behaviour of certain managers towards journalists who are doing their job but getting insulted in return.

Either don’t make it compulsory for managers to speak after the game so that they can send assistants to do it, or start punishing the managers for rude answers.