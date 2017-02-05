Korean Zombie returns in Houston

UFC Fight Night 104 is going down on Sunday the fifth. There’s plenty of action across the full fight card, with the main card starting at 1:00pm EST. The headline event pits Dennis Bermudez against Chan Sung Jung.

The main event sees the long-awaited return of Chan Sung Jung, the ‘Korean Zombie’ following a 3.5 year lay off, for two of those years he was serving his country in the South Korean Special Forces.

Military service is compulsory in South Korea, but the Korean Zombie is now back and ready to continue his UFC career.

Jung is best known for his ability to aggressively move forward while absorbing heavy strikes, was forced to pull out of his last scheduled fight in October 2014. In the fight before that he lost to featherweight champion Jose Aldo by TKO after he dislocated his shoulder after throwing a punch. Aldo is no slouch, so holding your own against him is a great effort.

Dennis Bermudez – the TUF14 runner up – is currently ranked eighth in the featherweight division. He will welcome Jung back to the octagon.

Bermudez, coming off a unanimous decision win over Rony Jason, will be looking to add to his two fight win streak.

With a combined 12 fight night bonuses between the pair, this is a must watch. The fight is anticipated across the sport and could very well be fight of the night – or even a fight of the year candidate.

If you are going to watch, be sure you don’t blink because you’ll be sure to miss the fireworks.

Prediction: Jung wins via TKO fourth round

Also, in the womens division Aussie Bec Rawlings wil duke it out with Teccia Torres at a catchweight of 117.5 pounds.