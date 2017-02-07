New Titan Hayne considering French rugby switch

Gold Coast NRL star Jarryd Hayne says he may follow the lead of Ben Barba and chance his arm playing rugby in Europe.
Just six months after Hayne was trumpeted as the greatest signing in Gold Coast history, the Titans face an enormous battle to retain the two-time Dally M superstar.
In an interview with Newscorp Australia, Hayne said he’s keeping an open mind on his professional sporting options.
The former San Francisco 49ers player revealed he has interest from French rugby and has not ruled out emulating Toulon recruit Barba by again heading overseas.
“There has definitely been interest from them (French rugby) and for me, it’s the timing of it and whether I want to chance my arm at it,” said Hayne, who suffered a minor knee injury over the weekend at the NRL Nines.
“Everything is an option, I don’t like to live in narrow vision.
“I played rugby when I was growing up. As a kid I did a lot of sports. That’s why it pisses me off when everyone carries on when someone changes sports.
“As kids, we are encouraged to try every sport we can, so as an adult, why should that change?
“That’s my stand on things. We get paid to do a job and we have to work our asses off at training, but once that contract is finished, if someone wants to try something different, that’s up to them.”
Jeff dustby said | February 7th 2017 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Publicity – he loves it
As a kid we learn about contracts – seems Hayne was playing rugby when that was taught
February 7th 2017 @ 8:27am
Hard Yards said | February 7th 2017 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Of course he’s not talking about breaking contracts, but he does play sport for a living so he should keep his options open. He’s probably not going to be doing much in his 50’s. Actually, I should get the boys down at my bowling club to put the feelers out and sow the seed. I’ll back myself and say I’ll still be around when he gets to the appropriate age. I reckon we’d impress the glamours in the doubles matches.
February 7th 2017 @ 8:30am
Jimmmy said | February 7th 2017 @ 8:30am | ! Report
It’s interesting you say that because the real story is that French Rugby is just a stepping stone to becoming a Pétanque Champion, a dream he has had from a young age.