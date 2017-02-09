A lack of rugby intellect and innovation in South Africa

Over the years in South African rugby, there has been harsh but often accurate criticism for players who are required to frequently switch positions.

Players as far back as Brent Russell through to the precocious talent of Francois Steyn and most recently Pat Lambie have been tossed around from one role to another.

One of the gripes, among expert panellists and past players is that a player who represents their country in a certain position should play in that position for their provincial team too.

This observation has taken on an augmented reality, that the root cause of talented players being unable to establish themselves on the Test stage is because they play one position at provincial level and another at Test level.

Has this idea or conversation slowly started to limit the selection criteria in South African rugby?

Absolutely. A quick observation of the world’s best sides over the past decade quickly serves as ammunition to dispel any idea that playing out of position is negative and disruptive to an individual’s career.

History tells us exceptional players who make up the core of their provincial side but represent their nation in a different position have been a characteristic of every World Cup-winning side since 1995.

So then why do past players and experts support this idea, when on the surface it is clear that in today’s modern game there is a huge benefit in having as many of your best players and decision makers on the field as possible?

This could be because there is a catch. On all occasions when a player began their Test career playing out of position and went on to establish themselves as elite, they had already made or were well on their way to establishing themselves as the undisputed incumbents within their provincial set-ups.

Sterling Mortlock began his impressive international career on the wing as did Jean de Villiers.

The two premier fullbacks in world rugby currently, Israel Dagg and Ben Smith, alternate between fullback and wing when representing the All Blacks.

Throw Beauden Barret into that mix. He too has started a few games at fifteen for the All Blacks before making himself the first choice ten after Dan Carter’s retirement from international rugby.

There are also players like Joe Roff who have been shifted around at a provincial level and Test level and still gone on to establish long and successful international careers. In Roff’s case, he represented Australia largely on the wing but often moved between wing and fullback for the Brumbies.

Nehe-Milner Skudder looks set to follow in a similar mould but this is a less common phenomenon especially in today’s professional environments.

Indeed the problem that tends to plague utility players in South Africa who haven’t gone onto bed-down long international careers is that at provincial and Super Rugby level they never settle in or own a single position.

Their franchises use them as utility players largely to plug holes that have not been covered with adequate player identification and investment, or alternatively, management seems unable to commit to their long-term future in one position.

It is worth mentioning that the significant player drain in South Africa among the young and established provincial professionals may have had a greater impact than we have realised on squad management and player investment.

The lure of the pound, euro and yen could be regarded as one of the reasons why at provincial players are forced to find their feet in a few positions without managing to settle and establish themselves as the undeniable first choice in their preferred position.

Any player who plays for the love of the game will hold onto a professional contract and play wherever the coach deems necessary. On the flip side this offshore player depletion exposes the lack of innovation and planning when it comes to player identification, investment, selection and contractual issues within South African rugby.

We saw a good example of this with Springbok selection, or the lack thereof, in last year’s embarrassment of a season. Early doors in 2016, Allistair Coetzee showed immense faith in an underperforming Damien de Allende and backed him until he could no longer ignore the impressive form of Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

You could make a good argument that the midfield stocks in South Africa, specifically in the twelve channel, are reasonably healthy with the likes of de Allende, Janse van Rensburg, Serfontein, and Odendaal. Throw in Lionel Mapoe and Francois Venter and you have some players to build your midfield around for the future.

Yet only one of these quality players can don the Springbok number twelve. There is no doubt in my mind that if the best of the rest are not accommodated for these midfield stocks will deplete with the call of greener financial pastures.

It is when you consider how poor the outside back positions are stocked that you begin to ask the question why de Allende or Mapoe, who have both played and performed provincially on the wing, have not been considered for selection outside of the twelve and thirteen channels.

This is why the question (is selecting players out of position in the Test arena to the detriment of player performance in the long run and has this idea slowly started to limit the selection criteria in South African rugby?) has to be asked.

It is criminal that in a season where the Boks broke numerous unwanted first-time records, with injuries to in-form players and a dearth of quality in back three options, Damien de Allende, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Lionel Mapoe never saw action in the same starting XV.

It shows the unoriginality in the selection process that the two were viewed only from a ‘like versus like’ single position perspective.

One feels there should be more patients and help given to South Africa’s most gifted youngsters. Players such as Beauden Barret, who is now arguably the world’s best ten, was introduced into Test rugby more often than not entering the fray at fullback where he was allowed more space and time to make positive, solid decisions.

Not many teams in the world have the luxury to slowly introduce exceptional players to the rigours of Test rugby, South Africa certainly do not. Which is, even more, reason to allow players like de Allende to settle in positions that allow extra time and space and less decision making responsibility.

Many players have forged successful Test careers because of their ability to perform in more than one position at Test level. Many have World Cup Winners medals including Hennie le Roux, Mark Andrews, Danie Rossouw and Francois Steyn, all played out of position in victorious World Cup sides representing South Africa.

The idea that a player is better off specialising in a single position is valid, the idea that a player who specialises in a single position doesn’t add value at Test level in a different position is ludicrous and limiting to selection possibilities.