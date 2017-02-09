Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping after B-sample analysis

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up awesome try

All Blacks player Patrick Tuipuloutu has been cleared of doping after his B-sample came up clean.

Tuipulotu was initially suspended after he tested positive for a banned substance, but there was a discrepancy between the A and B samples.

“This is an important and welcome conclusion for both Patrick and for rugby,” New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association chief Rob Nichol said.

The laboratory in the United States which conducted the test is reportedly investigating why there was a discrepancy between the samples.

Tuipulotu said he’s happy the truth has come out.

“I’m pleased the matter is now closed, with my reputation and integrity intact, and I look forward to getting back into training,” he said.

Tuipulotu’s case was labelled as a ‘one in 10,000’ occurrence by Drug Free Sport New Zealand boss Graeme Steel.

“It’s extraordinary but it does demonstrate why there is an A and a B sample. Some people say it’s so rare we should do away with the B sample but cases like this suggest it adds value,” Steel told Stuff.

Tuipulotu's 'one in 10,000' case. When dealing with minute traces mistakes can occur. Thankfully cleared https://t.co/iDGUERLWPN — Julian Raine (@oaklandsmilk) February 9, 2017

“The other rare thing about this is how the hell it took so long to get the B sample analysed.”