Thurston fires, Indigenous All-Stars take a comfy win

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The Indigenous All-Stars have put in a crushing display in the annual NRL All-Stars game to take a 26-point victory over the World All-Stars.

It took just four minutes for the first try to come, and it opened the floodgates. Joel Thompson made a strong break on the right-hand side of the field, before linking with Jack Bird who ran over for the opener.

In the heat, it was difficult for the World All-Stars to reverse the tide, as they spent much of the first half in defence. Errors coming out of trouble didn’t help them and would pave the way for the next try as Blake Ferguson scored off a scrum.

The third try, scored by Ashley Taylor came off another error as Johnathan Thurston summed up the situation perfectly.

At the end of the first quarter, it was 16-0, but things would change quickly in the second. The Indigenous All-Stars began to make a stack of errors, and the World team made them pay, scoring a pair of tries at the back end of the first half.

The first came from David Mead in the 36th minute, as he crashed over in the corner after some amazing acrobatic work from Nene McDonald to keep a kick in.

McDonald himself would close the first half with a try, crashing over with some fast reflexes in the corner from a Jarrod Croker pass.

At halftime in Newcastle, it was the Indigenous All-Stars leading by 8.

The second half got underway similar to the first, and very little changed for the rest of the match as the Indigenous team didn’t let in another try.

The first set of the second half saw a try for Johnathan Thurston after he set up a move outside, Bevan French putting a kick back over the top for the try.

It took a while for the next try, but Dane Gagai would eventually cross over, the Indigenous defence holding strong despite errors continuing to mount from both side.

The final try of the match would come in the last ten minutes as a short drop out came from the World All-Stars, landing in the lap of Leilani Latu who crashed over for the try.

The Indigenous All-Stars then, running out convincing winners.

Final score

Indigenous All-Stars 34

World All-Stars 8