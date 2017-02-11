Adelaide 36ers vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

With both sides already in the playoffs, it’s a fight for form as the Adelaide 36ers host the Cairns Taipans, looking to book a home semi-final. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).

Even though the 36ers are at home and they have locked down the minor premiership, all the attention for this match is on Cairns and whether or not they can secure a home court advantage during the semi-final series.

The first step in that equation is winning this game. It won’t matter by how many, or what the score is, but a win moves them provisionally into second position.

Even if the Illawarra Hawks beat the Brisbane Bullets, then on virtue of a season series victory, the Taipans would claim second and relegate the Hawks to third.

The key interest for the Orange Army if their troops can grab the win in this match will be on tomorrow’s Perth vs Melbourne game.

If Melbourne win that, then Cairns again finish second. However, the Wildcats win and they move up to second based on a mini ladder that would be created between the Hawks, ‘Cats and Taipans.

If the Taipans are to lose though, they could potentially drop all the way to fourth, provided both the Hawks and Wildcats win, giving them a 15-13 record, against a Taipans 14-14 record.

Now that the confusing stuff is out of the way, we can focus on the game at hand, with the 36ers wrapping up the minor premiership weeks ago.

Adelaide will be a little concerned by their form though, with the South Australian club not being in the greatest touch and on a little losing run coming into the finals. It’s something they need to stop right here, with momentum being everything in this competition.

If one team have demonstrated how momentum can effect a team’s flow in the NBL, it’s Adelaide who won 13 of 14 through the second half of the season to rise to the top of the table.

A loss on Thursday in Cairns though has left them in the lurch a little bit and in need of a win. Even though they rested their stars up there, with valid questions being asked about whether they were happy for Cairns to win and make the playoffs, they need to turn things around on home court this evening.

As for Cairns, it was that win on Thursday, followed by some favourable results on Friday which have secured their spot.

Despite having half the talent of other teams, they have hung in and fought hard all year, being gritty on defence and doing what they needed to on offence.

Thursday night’s game was a testament to that as they came back from a halftime deficit. It’s certainly not the first time they have done that this season, and they have recorded some big wins against strong sides.

Mark Worthington has been a man on fire in his final season, while Travis Trice and Jarrad Weeks have done plenty in the creativity stakes to complement their brilliant defence.

Prediction

It’s hard to see Adelaide dropping another game, particularly at home before being presented the minor premiership.

36ers by 3.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).