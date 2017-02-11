India vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 3 live scores

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Yet another Virat Kohli double century has effectively put India in a position where they can’t lose their only Test match against Bangladesh who will have to attempt to hang on for a draw. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 3 in Hyderabad from 3pm (AEDT).

If India dominated the first day of action, going to stumps with the score at 3 for 356, then Day 2 was a whole new level of torment for the tourists, who spent most of it in the field once again.

The Indian captain resumed on a not out century overnight and quickly went about his work to turn it into a double, eventually being dismissed by Taijul Islam for 204.

While Ajinkya Rahane, who had joined him at the crease overnight couldn’t go on for the century he worked so hard for, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha capitalised on a tired looking Tigers attack on a slow pitch, plundering 106 not out.

Batting with India’s strong lower order for the most part, Ravichandran Ashwin supported well for 36 before Ravindra Jadeja passed 50, ending on 60 not out and smacking a couple of sixes in his innings.

In the end, India declared after tea on Day 2, with a monstrous score of 6 for 687 from 166 overs under their belt, leaving the Bangladesh team looking at a mountain climb simply to draw the match.

The pitch didn’t appear to be doing a great deal either, with Mehedi Hasan and Taijul Islam only taking five wickets between them in 89 overs of bowling, something that was a little unexpected.

India showed what they thought of the pitch as well, opening with their pace bowlers and only bringing Ravichandran Ashwin on for a quick two over burst before stumps.

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar had just 14 overs to get through before stumps, and made a good fist of it as well before Sarkar was removed in the 12th over by Umesh Yadav.

Iqbal, who reached stumps on 24 not out will have a large role to play today and probably needs to go about building a century at the top of the order, with Mominul Haque at the other end, finishing the day’s play on one not out.

Day 3 Prediction

It will be interesting to see how Bangladesh respond to running around in the field for a couple of days, but with such a daunting task in front of them and India’s strong bowling attack, it’s hard to see their response being a good one.

While they shouldn’t get completely bowled out today, they will be well and truly out of the match by stumps.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 3 from 3pm (AEDT)