Westbrook leads OKC to win over Cavs

Russell Westbrook is the favourite for the 2016-17 MVP, but not the best player in the league. (Wikipedia Commons)

Russell Westbrook notched his 26th triple-double of the NBA season as the Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 at home.

It was a physical encounter, with the refs putting their whistles away for much of the game. The Thunder played up-tempo in the first half, exposing the Cavs’ tired legs after playing a tough game the night before.

Westbrook scored 29 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams scored 23 and 20 respectively.

For Cleveland, LeBron James scored 18 points, Kyrie Irving 28 and Kevin Love 15 to go with 12 rebounds.

Andre Roberson played great defence on LeBron James all night, notching a block and two steals in 41 minutes. LeBron also had two blocks to go with his two steals in 41 minutes.

Kyle Korver, fresh off shooting 8-9 from three against Indiana, made his first shot late in the third quarter, and reeled off a quick seven points to keep the Cavs close, followed by an array of flashy moves from Irving, before Victor Oladipo halted the momentum with a three.

Westbrook and Irving exchanged clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch, but it was Westbrook who sustained it, nailing four long two’s in the dying minutes to give the Thunder a game-winning lead.

The Thunder improves to 31-23, seventh in the western conference, while Cleveland sits atop of the east at 36-16.