Confusion reigns over Horn-Pacquiao fight

Reports that Manny Pacquiao’s mooted boxing fight with Australian welterweight Jeff Horn will happen in the United Arab Emirates have come “out of the blue” for Duco Events founder Dean Lonergan.

Lonergan has been in negotiations for weeks with the Queensland state government and Pacquiao’s promoters, Top Rank, to bring the bout to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in April.

However, Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz fronted the press in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to claim it would “100 per cent” take place in the UAE, with more details to be announced shortly.

Koncz even went as far as apologising to the Australian public for the confusion, explaining that the UAE was always the first preference and Brisbane was merely a “back-up plan” for the legendary Filipino.

Lonergan, who has been dealing with Top Rank supremo Bob Arum to arrange the fight, said nothing had been confirmed.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see if there’s any substance to the story,” Lonergan said.

“I’m talking today to Brad Jacobs, the COO of Top Rank, and the other people from the Top Rank team.

“Until I’m told otherwise by Bob Arum, we’ll just keep moving forward with Brisbane and trying to get the deal done here.”

Koncz, who claims he has reached an agreement with an Emirati tourism board, said he had told Arum not to talk to the media about staging the fight in Australia, but admitted controversy over where it would be held was “good publicity and what sells the sport”.

Lonergan cast doubt over whether Koncz has the authority to make it happen, and said Tourism and Events Queensland, Brisbane Marketing and Suncorp Stadium had put forward a “definitely workable” offer.

“All I can tell you is this: Top Rank is the exclusive promoter of Manny Pacquiao. No one else is authorised to do this on behalf of Top Rank,” Lonergan said.

“Over many years, there have been people and promoters and managers trying to do deals with the UAE.

“Everyone talks about tens of millions of dollars being available but no one’s managed to pull it off yet.

“I’m just waiting to hear back from Bob exactly what’s going on. I can’t get a hold of Mike Koncz, I’m not 100 per cent sure.

“But until I’m told by Top Rank that we’re going to the UAE, as far as I’m concerned, we’re still coming to Brisbane – assuming we get the deal done.”