UFC 208: Holm vs De Randamie live updates, blog

Former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm looks to make history, as the first female to ever win championships in two divisions when she faces Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC 208. Join The Roar for live updates from 11:30am AEDT.
Holm, the only professional fighter to hold major titles in both boxing and mixed martial arts, enters today’s fight at the lowest point of her pro journey.
Never before had she lost two straight in her career as a three-sport combat athlete. And now, she is staring down the barrel of a third loss in a row.
The 35-year-old hasn’t been handed a tune-up fight in her return, either, as she faces Dutch kickboxing champ Germaine de Randamie.
The feared striker has won four of her last five bouts, with her only setback since 2011 coming against present-day UFC queen Amanda Nunes.
Here are my quick picks for the UFC 208 main card bouts:
UFC women’s featherweight championship bout: Holly Holm versus Germaine de Randamie
This is a coin-toss fight, in my opinion. Holm is the better, more well-rounded fighter with more ways to win, but the most likely route to victory does belong to the Muay Thai striker.
Tip: Germaine de Randamie via second round TKO
Middleweight bout: Anderson Silva versus Derek Brunson
In combat sports, you kill your heroes, and this feels like the UFC is attempting to set Brunson up for a big win over a true legend, but honestly, I don’t think Silva is completely shot just yet. I’ll take the older, wiser, former king.
Tip: Anderson Silva via first round TKO
Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza versus Tim Boetsch
This fight has been mocked relentlessly since it was made, with most insisting Boetsch doesn’t belong in the cage with ‘Jacare’. I give the American hitter a better chance than most, but I do still think this story ends with him being tied up like a pretzel on the mat.
Tip: Ronaldo Souza via first round submission
Light heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira versus Jared Cannonier
In a division starved of rising prospects, Cannonier is one of the few bright spots. I do expect him to someday become a cream-of-the-crop 205-pounder, but I don’t think he’s developed enough to take out the gatekeeper to the stars just yet.
Tip: Glover Teixeira via decision
Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier versus Jim Miller
Miller’s late-career renaissance has been a joy to watch, but I can’t see it lasting past today. Against a bigger, longer striker with outstanding takedown defense, the New Jersey-based action fighter will be a sitting duck.
Tip: Dustin Poirier via second round TKO
UFC 208 starts at 11:30am (AEDT), with the main card kicking off at 2pm. Join The Roar for live results, analysis, and play-by-play of the entire card.
12:31pm
Justin Faux said | 12:31pm | ! Report
Featherweight bout: Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn
Long-time followers of the sport will recall that UFC boss Dana White once hyped Nover as “The Next Anderson Silva” during his run on The Ultimate Fighter season eight. Needless to say, he has never lived up to those expectations, and could be handed a pink slip after his third-straight defeat.
In an absolutely forgettable contest, Nover was the more active striker but the bigger and more impactful blows of the fight belonged to the former World Series of Fighting title challenger.
The most interesting thing about this fight was that perennial awful judge Douglas Crosby somehow scored every single round for Nover.
Rick Glenn def. Philippe Nover via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
12:00pm
Justin Faux said | 12:00pm | ! Report
Welterweight bout: Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro
LaFlare continues to be one of the most underrated fighters at 170-pounds. The 33-year-old New Yorker was simply too much for ‘Jucao’ in this fight. He wore the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fighter down with a series of kicks to the bread basket, then just overwhelmed him with a steady diet of cardio kickboxing and single-leg takedowns.
The only knock on LaFlare was his inability to pull the trigger and finish Carneiro, who was in danger multiple times during the second frame. This win pushes his UFC record to 6-1 with all seven bouts going the distance.
Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)
11:28am
Justin Faux said | 11:28am | ! Report
Good morning Roarers, Justin Faux here for another UFC pay-per-view live blog. The broadcast is set to begin in minutes, with a welterweight bout between Ryan LaFlare and Roan Carneiro opening proceedings.