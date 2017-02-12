UFC 208: Holm vs De Randamie live updates, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

Former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm looks to make history, as the first female to ever win championships in two divisions when she faces Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC 208. Join The Roar for live updates from 11:30am AEDT.

Holm, the only professional fighter to hold major titles in both boxing and mixed martial arts, enters today’s fight at the lowest point of her pro journey.

Never before had she lost two straight in her career as a three-sport combat athlete. And now, she is staring down the barrel of a third loss in a row.

The 35-year-old hasn’t been handed a tune-up fight in her return, either, as she faces Dutch kickboxing champ Germaine de Randamie.

The feared striker has won four of her last five bouts, with her only setback since 2011 coming against present-day UFC queen Amanda Nunes.

Here are my quick picks for the UFC 208 main card bouts:

UFC women’s featherweight championship bout: Holly Holm versus Germaine de Randamie

This is a coin-toss fight, in my opinion. Holm is the better, more well-rounded fighter with more ways to win, but the most likely route to victory does belong to the Muay Thai striker.

Tip: Germaine de Randamie via second round TKO

Middleweight bout: Anderson Silva versus Derek Brunson

In combat sports, you kill your heroes, and this feels like the UFC is attempting to set Brunson up for a big win over a true legend, but honestly, I don’t think Silva is completely shot just yet. I’ll take the older, wiser, former king.

Tip: Anderson Silva via first round TKO

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza versus Tim Boetsch

This fight has been mocked relentlessly since it was made, with most insisting Boetsch doesn’t belong in the cage with ‘Jacare’. I give the American hitter a better chance than most, but I do still think this story ends with him being tied up like a pretzel on the mat.

Tip: Ronaldo Souza via first round submission

Light heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira versus Jared Cannonier

In a division starved of rising prospects, Cannonier is one of the few bright spots. I do expect him to someday become a cream-of-the-crop 205-pounder, but I don’t think he’s developed enough to take out the gatekeeper to the stars just yet.

Tip: Glover Teixeira via decision

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier versus Jim Miller

Miller’s late-career renaissance has been a joy to watch, but I can’t see it lasting past today. Against a bigger, longer striker with outstanding takedown defense, the New Jersey-based action fighter will be a sitting duck.

Tip: Dustin Poirier via second round TKO

UFC 208 starts at 11:30am (AEDT), with the main card kicking off at 2pm. Join The Roar for live results, analysis, and play-by-play of the entire card.