Is the home ground advantage all but gone in Victoria?

Luke Breust of the Hawks reacts after kicking a goal during the AFL Qualifying Final match between the Geelong Cats and the Hawthorn Hawks at the MCG in Melbourne, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

The aura and significance of a ‘home game’ has very much diminished in modern times.

Apart from the occasional visit from interstate opposition, the only thing that makes it feel like a ‘home game’ is the fact that we see our team on the left side of the scoreboard.

Regardless of whom the opposition may be, a home game should feel like a home game. There is nothing better as a supporter than walking out of that train station and seeing a sea of people with your colours en route to the game with the one thing on everyone’s mind being the four points.

We as supporters play an integral role for without us there would be no team. Fans have been credited many times for providing unwavering support towards their team embodying the cliché of ‘getting the team over the line’ more often than not.

Having not grown up in the era where every team had their own ground, one can only wonder of the hostility and ardour demonstrated by the home supporters, making it known to the opposition that they were trespassing on home soil.

Since then it has been a blessing that the AFL and society in general have done their best in nullifying the extreme tribalism and trouble that often lingered at these suburban grounds.

Has it come to a stage where a match between two Victorian teams feels more like a neutral game rather than a home or away match?

Unlike many other sporting nations our teams do not own ‘their’ stadiums; this has resulted in ground rationalisation as a means of cost control and the scheduling of games to maximise crowd access.

I am not suggesting for one moment that we bring back the intimidating anti-social standing-room terraces from Victoria Park or Moorabbin but to integrate little things on match day that makes the home team actually feel as though they are playing at home.

Teams outside Victoria may not feel as though this is much to fret about having a side from interstate visit every second week. It really is an incredible sight seeing the home supporters filling the stadium whenever West Coast or Port Adelaide play at their respective grounds.

These supporters have every right to create an atmosphere that is hostile enough to make opposing players and fans quiver. A team from the other side of the country comes to your town to try and take points so why not make it difficult for them?

Playing a side from another state is always good fun regardless of what side of the fence you are on. As a home supporter a greater sense of unity is encompassed being a part of the 99% of supporters at the ground supporting the one team.

Although it can be equally as exciting as an away fan, feeling like a real underdog and making the win and the trip home feel all the more sweet.

The players can only do so much but a full chorus of passionate fans can have such a profound impact during the course of a match.

This can be achieved to greater effect when the opposition is from another state. The problem lies where two teams from the same state face off.

Rationing the grounds in this instance completely diminishes the premise of a home ground advantage. So to resolve this why not have teams play every home game at their listed home ground?

Why is a Collingwood home game against St Kilda set to be played at Etihad giving the away team the home ground advantage?

It is also even more peculiar seeing Carlton host Sydney at the MCG when the two sides meet in Round 6.

Not only will this allow for a potential sell out but every club is also entitled to play their home games at their home ground. It’s common sporting logic.

The same can be said about Geelong.

Geelong should not be playing home games at the MCG. It may hold a few extra seats but is some 100 kilometres from where the team is actually based.

Imagine how incredible that atmosphere would be if Geelong play a home game against Hawthorn at Skilled Stadium as opposed to not only playing this at Hawthorn’s home ground but in a completely different city.

This can also encourage and benefit travelling fans with the allocation for away fans increasing from less to thousand to five thousand should a Hawthorn or Collingwood play in Geelong.

Isn’t it a bit absurd playing a home game at the opposition’s home ground?

Carlton play their home games at Etihad and should not be forced to move to the MCG to play Collingwood to merely fit a bigger crowd in.

This system will almost guarantee a sell out more often than not as well as alleviating the significance of home matches.

Now this is all quite farfetched as AFL always opt for the chance for bigger crowds and clubs have been known to request to play matches at the MCG due to the finals being played there.

Moreover a more plausible suggestion could be to only play the home teams song at the start and end of a match. Why are we hearing the GWS song played at the MCG against Collingwood when there are only 47 travelling fans?

If anything this is what will make it feel like a home game.

The atmosphere and general vibe by nature should be in favour of the home team. Nevertheless this ultimately motivates away supporters to galvanise their team further and go one up on the home fans.

It is understood that the ambience of an AFL match is unique in its own right and vastly contradictory to that of football in Europe, or the NFL in the US.

This does not mean however that we shouldn’t tweak the match day experience to create excitement everywhere you look.