Adelaide 36ers vs Illawarra Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBL semi-finals on TV or online

After the closest regular season in history, the NBL semi-finals are here with minor premiers the Adelaide 36ers taking on the Illawarra Hawks. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the series online and watching it on TV.

The NBL semi-finals are played in a three-game format, with first on the ladder at the end of the regular season playing fourth, and second playing third. The two winners of those series go through to a five-game grand final series.

The 36ers had an incredible end to the season, going from the bottom to the top while the Hawks secured their finals berth in the last round of competition.

How to stream online

There are a couple of ways to stream this series online.

The first is through Fotel Go or Foxtel Play.

This is Foxtel’s streaming service, with Fox Sports having the rights to show every game of the 2016-17 NBL season, including the finals.

Foxtel Go is only an option if you already have a valid Foxtel sports subscription, which sets you back $55 a month. Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is useful if you don’t want a TV subscription, giving you just access to streaming and will set you back $35 a month.

The other way to stream the NBL finals is through NBL TV, which for just $5 a month allows you to stream every game of the competition.

The free option, which was available during the regular season to access one team’s games, however, is no longer able to be used to watch live NBL action.

How to watch on TV

While Fox Sports do hold the exclusive rights to the NBL, this series will have a Sunday afternoon game, meaning SBS become involved and a match will be shown on free-to-air TV.

Coverage of each game starts at the scheduled tip-off time (which you can find below) and is due to end two hours later.

The game being shown on SBS will be the same, with coverage starting at 3pm (AEDT) on Sunday, February 19.

Series fixtures

Game 1: Thursday, February 16 at Titanium Security Arena, Adelaide (7:30pm AEDT)

Game 2: Sunday, February 19 at WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong (3pm AEDT)

Game 3*: Thursday, February 23 at Titanium Security Arena, Adelaide (7:30pm AEDT)

Squads

Adelaide 36ers

Jerome Randle, Nathan Sobey, Terrance Ferguson, Daniel Johnson, Matt Hodgson, Eric Jacobsen, Brendan Teys, Mitch Creek (c), Nelson Larkins, Adam Doyle, Anthony Drmic

Illawarra Hawks

Mitch Norton, Marvelle Harris, Kevin White, Nick Kay, AJ Ogilvy, Rotnei Clarke, Tim Coenraad, Cody Ellis, Oscar Forman, Michael Hollyfield, Rhys Martin (c)