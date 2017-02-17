 

Dan Carter reportedly charged with drink driving in Paris

    French Police have reportedly charged New Zealand rugby great Dan Carter with drink driving in Paris.

    A French celebrity magazine, Closer, reported that Carter tested twice the legal limit when pulled over near the Champs-Elysees on Wednesday night.

    It said Carter test 0.98g/l, when the limit is 0.5g/l. He had also reportedly forgotten his driver’s licence.

    Carter will be summoned to appear in court, the report said.

    His New Zealand-based agent was not immediately available for comment.

    Five-eighth Carter is in the second season of a stint at Paris club Racing 92.

    The 34-year-old shifted to France following the 2015 World Cup, at which he played a starring role in the All Blacks’ win over the Wallabies, and ended his record-breaking career at 112 Tests.

