Dan Carter reportedly charged with drink driving in Paris

French Police have reportedly charged New Zealand rugby great Dan Carter with drink driving in Paris.

A French celebrity magazine, Closer, reported that Carter tested twice the legal limit when pulled over near the Champs-Elysees on Wednesday night.

It said Carter test 0.98g/l, when the limit is 0.5g/l. He had also reportedly forgotten his driver’s licence.

Carter will be summoned to appear in court, the report said.

His New Zealand-based agent was not immediately available for comment.

Five-eighth Carter is in the second season of a stint at Paris club Racing 92.

The 34-year-old shifted to France following the 2015 World Cup, at which he played a starring role in the All Blacks’ win over the Wallabies, and ended his record-breaking career at 112 Tests.