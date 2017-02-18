 

Patton stars in Giants' AFL pre-season win

    A strong performance from key forward Jon Patton has highlighted a 33-point point AFL pre-season win by Greater Western Sydney over West Coast in the NSW Riverina.

    Patton kicked three goals and pulled down seven marks on Saturday as the Giants scored a 0.10.10 (70) to 0.5.7 (37) win at Narrandera.

    Starting with a strong breeze at their backs, GWS bolted to a a 27-6 advantage by quarter-time and never relinquished their lead.

    The Eagles slashed it to 13 by halftime, but the wind started to drop before the main break.

    Neither team kicked a goal in a lacklustre third term in which both teams added a couple of behinds and ended with the Giants retaining a 13-point lead.

    GWS kicked the first two goals of the final term and four majors to one to blow out the margin.

    Giants captain for the day Josh Kelly led by example with a match-high possession tally.

    The Eagles’ possession getters were headed by Sharrod Wellingham with 28 touches.

    There was good form shown by two of the Giants’ high first-round draft picks.

    No.2 Tim Taranto accumulated 21 possessions, six clearances and five tackles and No.5 pick Will Setterfield was prominent early and finished with 16 disposals.

