 

Scotland’s Strauss out of Six Nations

    Scottish back-row forward Josh Strauss has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations tournament with a kidney injury.

    Strauss was injured during Scotland’s 22-16 defeat by France in Paris on Sunday and will be sent back to his club Glasgow Warriors to begin his rehabilitation.

    “After completing the match, he was scanned in Paris. Both the scan, and the player, were reviewed at Spire Murrayfield Hospital back in Scotland, where the full extent of the injury was confirmed,” the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement.

    Scotland, who have also lost captain and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw for the rest of the tournament, beat Ireland 27-22 in their first game and face Wales at Murrayfield in the third round on February 25.

