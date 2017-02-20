Gold Coast Titans in 2017: Off-season, what to look for, and prediction

The Titans had a superb 2016, reaching the finals for the first time since the 2011 season, with new life was breathed into the club with the marquee signing of former Parramatta Eels and New South Wales fullback Jarryd Hayne.

The Gold Coast club’s commercial and financial sides are in the best shape they have been for years, attendances have increased, and they have a great crop of young players, particularly in the halves.

Their best victories in 2016 came on the road, with late comeback wins at Penrith and at Canberra, as well as a thrilling 18-18 draw with Cronulla, who they should have beaten on the night.

The off-season

Hayne’s signing was felt in the Titans backs, with David Mead, Nene McDonald and Josh Hoffman all off to new homes in 2017.

After yet another off-field indiscretion by Greg Bird, the club hierarchy had had enough and he is off to the south of France to play out the final years of his career away from the spotlight.

The recruitment of Melbourne Storm and New Zealand second-rower Kevin Proctor is huge. A Gold Coast native, Proctor will be champing at the bit to return home and brings with him a wealth of experience and professionalism. Not to mention, he is one of my favourite players in the league.

Dan Sarginson is a promising, 23-year-old utility who has had experience in most of the backs positions in the English Super League – first with London and most recently with champions Wigan. Sarginson fits into the age profile of the Titans and will be in Neil Henry’s calculations for Round 1 due to this versatility.

What to look for in 2017

It is early days in the Kane Elgey-Ash Taylor halves combination and as the season goes on, expect these two young stars to gel more and more.

My worry is the lack of quality outside of Hayne in their backline. What are the last-tackle options? A high kick to Anthony Don? Hayne running a miracle play? The barge-over try? I’m really not sure. This may force both Elgey and Taylor to play outside of their comfort zones more than you would want or need from two young halves.

While I fully understand the value Hayne brings on and off the field, Gold Coast have mortgaged an awful lot to bring him to the club and have left their centre and wing positions bare.

The Titans have a favourable home draw this season, playing a number of the teams I have earmarked for the bottom eight, so hopefully they can produce results at CBUS Super Stadium.

2017 prediction

Hayne will improve upon his 2016 for the Titans, which was hampered by limited preparation and playing time. He was a superstar of rugby league before his NFL and union flirtations, and it will naturally take time for him to regain his polish and shine, if he ever does.

Scoring points will be more difficult than it needs to be for the Titans, as I see opposition defenders only needing to cover one or two threats each attacking set thanks to their limited offensive weapons.

In what I predict to be a closely fought regular season, the Titans will be missing out on a second consecutive season in the finals.

2017 prediction: 11th