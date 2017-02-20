Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans: NBL semi-finals Game 2 live scores, blog

The Perth Wildcats are out to secure a spot in the NBL grand final with a straight-sets victory when they head home to host the battling Cairns Taipans in Game 2. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 9:30pm (AEDT).
Perth is one of, if not the hardest place to play in the league, so when Cairns were blown off the floor in Game 1, it felt like the series may have already written its conclusion.
After a season series between the sides that barely saw a gap open up to double digits, the enormity of the semi-final battle got the Taipans early in the piece and they simply never recovered.
Despite his efforts at both ends of the floor, veteran Mark Worthington couldn’t stop the rot, as Perth powered up 91 points.
The Taipans’ defence came in bursts and when it worked they were able to get on a few runs, but in hindsight the game was over halfway through the first quarter.
A slow start against the Wildcats is close on impossible to recover from, and with their offence floundering – Travis Trice leading the way in that department – it was never going to be easy.
Trice will be under a mountain of pressure heading into this second game to get his attack flowing and actually have the confidence to take shots – something that, for the first time this season, was servely lacking during Game 1.
Perth might have dominated the contest as a whole, but looking at the box score paints a different picture, with imports Bryce Cotton and Casey Prather scoring well over half the team’s points.
If it wasn’t for those two, the Wildcats would have struggled, with no others looking dangerous on the offensive end.
Of course, the Wildcats’ defensive effort was second to none and choked the Taipans to under 70 points, a position where it’s nearly impossible to win. Australian Boomer Damian Martin led that effort, and will do so again in Game 2.
If Perth get the same level of production from their imports, they are going to be hard to beat. They were the difference in Game 1, but if they do go quiet – as they have at different points during the regular season – then this will be close.
Prediction
The Wildcats were strong on the road and will be again in front of 13,000 fans. The Taipans have battled well at the Perth Arena this season, so it shouldn’t be a blowout, but in the end the experience of the men in red will get the job done.
Perth by 5.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second game in this NBL semi-final series from 9:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:29pm
Q3 9′
Egwu makes both.
Wildcats – 37
Taipans – 26
10:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:28pm
Q3 9′
The Taipans work it around and McCarron misses a three. They are looking better this quarter and Egwu gets the board, getting himself off to the line.
Wildcats – 37
Taipans – 24
10:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:27pm
Q3 9′
Away we go in the second half. Trice with it and they work it around from Worthington to Egwu who slams it home.
Wildcats – 37
Taipans – 24
10:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:25pm
Q3 10′
Ready to go for the second half in Perth.
Wildcats – 37
Taipans – 22
10:20pm
John said | 10:20pm
36ers or Hawks will win the championship with this horrible offence.
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm
Perth will be better against those defences though.
10:27pm
Nudge said | 10:27pm
I always felt that if Adelaide beat Illawarra they would win the comp. I think Adelaide would beat Perth 3-1 but If its Illawarra it could well come down to game 5
10:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:19pm
HALFTIME
At the main break in Game 2 of the second NBL semi-final series, the Perth Wildcats look to be on the verge of qualifying for the grand final series with a 15 point lead over the Cairns Taipans at the Perth Arena.
After a big win in Game 1 on the road, the Wildcats have fired out of blocks, picking up where they left off in front of a big home crowd.
While Casey Prather and Bryce Cotton haven’t yet had as much influence over the game, their defence has been strangling in a much lower scoring encounter, the Taipans shooting percentage sitting at an abysmal 25 per cent..
Travis Trice has been the only player who has looked like doing anything for the men in orange, while a number of threes from Jesse Wagstaff set the tone for Perth.
Cotton may not have points, but his combination with Matty Knight has been out of this world thus far, with Knight nailing ten points – most off on ball screens with Cotton the creator.
At the half, it’s the Wildcats by 15 and the Taipans have a lot of work to do to keep their season alive.
Perth Wildcats 37
Cairns Taipans 22
10:24pm
Damo said | 10:24pm
Can’t see Cats losing from here. While Cats O isn’t great, cairns are woefully short of confidence.
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm
Cairns are playing dreadfully. No two ways around that.
Think the Perth offence would be better, but Cairns are defending half decently.
10:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:16pm
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?