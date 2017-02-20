Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks: World Club Series live scores, blog

The title of best team in the world goes on the line at DW Stadium, with NRL Premiers the Cronulla Sharks entering as a short priced favourite to get over Super League champions the Wigan Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2am (AEDT).

The Warriors were once again the best in the Super League, taking out the championship in a low scoring grand final victory over the Warrington Wolves.

Warrington, who played Brisbane yesterday might have more talent from the NRL, but the Warriors have proven themselves as a source of consistency over the last seven years, finishing at the top and winning three premierships in that time period.

Despite that, the Warriors have been involved in the last three world club series, losing both times to the Brisbane Broncos, while their 2011 and 2014 attempts brought little success.

The Wigan squad is led by lock and skipper Sean O’Loghlin, who has almost 400 matches to his name and is still undoubtedly one of the best players in the ESL.

He is joined by Thomas Leulali who forms a solid halves combination with George Williams who continues to gain experience. Their combination with fullback Morgan Escare and hooker Sam Powell will be pivotal.

Maybe the biggest challenge for Wigan though is to get the forward pack victory and if it’s to happen, then Frank Paul Nuuausala and Ben Flower will need to lead the way.

The Warriors will be without superstar fullback Sam Tomkins for the match though, so if they manage to overcome that then they will certainly have done things the hard way.

The Sharks, on the other hand came from the depths to win their first NRL premiership after 50 years of trying last season and will be looking to continue Australia’s dominance in this competition.

Cronulla appear to be at something nearing on full strength for their trip to the United Kingdom, with Chad Townsend and James Maloney both named.

Like Wigan, they are missing a fullback with Ben Barba suspended over the off-season – not that the likely replacement, Jack Bird is a bad option.

The combination those three have with the hooker – whether that be Holden Cup player of the year Jayden Brailey, newly signed Daniel Mortimer or returning from injury Fa’amanu Brown will be key to the running of this game because a full firing Cronulla attack is unlikely to be contained.

Andrew Fifita and Paul Gallen will lead the forward pack for Cronulla which was so pivotal for them to win the grand final, once again highlighting the battle for the Warriors in containing them.

Prediction

The Sharks have the better squad on paper, but the game isn’t played on paper. Sam Tomkins being out is a major blow for Wigan, but this one will be closer than a lot of people think.

Sharks by 2.

