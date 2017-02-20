Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks: World Club Series live scores, blog

The title of best team in the world goes on the line at DW Stadium, with NRL Premiers the Cronulla Sharks entering as a short priced favourite to get over Super League champions the Wigan Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2am (AEDT).
The Warriors were once again the best in the Super League, taking out the championship in a low scoring grand final victory over the Warrington Wolves.
Warrington, who played Brisbane yesterday might have more talent from the NRL, but the Warriors have proven themselves as a source of consistency over the last seven years, finishing at the top and winning three premierships in that time period.
Despite that, the Warriors have been involved in the last three world club series, losing both times to the Brisbane Broncos, while their 2011 and 2014 attempts brought little success.
The Wigan squad is led by lock and skipper Sean O’Loghlin, who has almost 400 matches to his name and is still undoubtedly one of the best players in the ESL.
He is joined by Thomas Leulali who forms a solid halves combination with George Williams who continues to gain experience. Their combination with fullback Morgan Escare and hooker Sam Powell will be pivotal.
Maybe the biggest challenge for Wigan though is to get the forward pack victory and if it’s to happen, then Frank Paul Nuuausala and Ben Flower will need to lead the way.
The Warriors will be without superstar fullback Sam Tomkins for the match though, so if they manage to overcome that then they will certainly have done things the hard way.
The Sharks, on the other hand came from the depths to win their first NRL premiership after 50 years of trying last season and will be looking to continue Australia’s dominance in this competition.
Cronulla appear to be at something nearing on full strength for their trip to the United Kingdom, with Chad Townsend and James Maloney both named.
Like Wigan, they are missing a fullback with Ben Barba suspended over the off-season – not that the likely replacement, Jack Bird is a bad option.
The combination those three have with the hooker – whether that be Holden Cup player of the year Jayden Brailey, newly signed Daniel Mortimer or returning from injury Fa’amanu Brown will be key to the running of this game because a full firing Cronulla attack is unlikely to be contained.
Andrew Fifita and Paul Gallen will lead the forward pack for Cronulla which was so pivotal for them to win the grand final, once again highlighting the battle for the Warriors in containing them.
Prediction
The Sharks have the better squad on paper, but the game isn’t played on paper. Sam Tomkins being out is a major blow for Wigan, but this one will be closer than a lot of people think.
Sharks by 2.
2:47am
Scott Pryde said | 2:47am | ! Report
34′ – Escare’s drop out goes about 40 metres and Heighington brings it forward. Bukuya has the next run before Brown goes to Maloney and he is taken at the line. Bukuya back to the middle before Townsend links with Bird and he is taken a few metres out. Lewis with a flat pass to Tagatese and he drops it in the line.
Now there is a bit more push and shove. Robert Hicks is annoyed and someone is going to end up in the bin here.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:45am
Scott Pryde said | 2:45am | ! Report
33′ – The Warriors over halfway here and they have put it down. The Sharks will bring it the other way through Bukuya before Gallen has a run. The Sharks with a ball inside for Lewis before Brown, now on the field goes from dummy half for Graham who is inside 20. They come through the middle for Bukuya now and he passes to Tagatese who is taken. Right and then Bird cuts inside but can’t find a way through. Last play and they look to run it, Beale grubbering and Tierney toes it dead.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:43am
Renegade said | 2:43am | ! Report
That’s a try!
2:46am
Scott Pryde said | 2:46am | ! Report
Think that was always going with the on field decision. If it was called a try on field, then it probably would have been.
2:43am
Scott Pryde said | 2:43am | ! Report
31′ – The Sharks bring it over halfway on the second play through Gallen before Heighington goes through the middle for another 15 metres. They come onto the attack with Townsend going inside to Bukuya. Inside 20 and on the last the ball goes to ground before Maloney kicks for the corner and the ball has gone to ground. Won’t be a try, just working out what happened.
Looks like it went through the arms of Capewell, onto his leg and hang on a minute, this might be a try. This could go either way here – no try on field and the ball may have just touched the line – and Phil Bentham agrees.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:42am
Renegade said | 2:42am | ! Report
The decisions not going their way but the sharkies are starting to let it get to them…. frustrations showing here.
Need to keep their heads… their winning the forwards battle, just got to focus on their own game here and the points will flow.
2:44am
Scott Pryde said | 2:44am | ! Report
Robert Hicks, in my opinion is having a howler of a game. Phil Bentham was brilliant yesterday.
2:39am
Scott Pryde said | 2:39am | ! Report
30′ – The Warriors bring it away through Tautai here before Bateman goes through the middle. Farrell with a run now before Clubb goes through the middle and then Leuluai offloads to Powell who is held. A penalty for the Sharks this time, Powell working in the ruck.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:37am
Scott Pryde said | 2:37am | ! Report
29′ – Tempers flaring now! The Sharks are not getting the best of the refereeing decisions here as a Wigan penalty is awarded, a player being dragged across the sideline.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:37am
Scott Pryde said | 2:37am | ! Report
28′ – The Sharks are back to halfway through Gallen on the third play before Heighington gets involved. Leutele againn with it out wide but unable to do much. Maloney with a bomb on the last and Burgess has been tackled in the air.
Not sure about that and Robert Hicks says “It might have been ok in the NRL, but not here it’s not.”
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:39am
Renegade said | 2:39am | ! Report
Lol the commentators trying to say that would be a penalty in the NRL…. haha
2:35am
Scott Pryde said | 2:35am | ! Report
27′ – Bateman with a run before the Warriors going absolutely nowhere here. Tautai with a run up the middle and then an early kick from Powell with Capewell bringing it back into a heavy defence.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0
2:35am
Scott Pryde said | 2:35am | ! Report
26′ – The Sharks bring it forward now before Bukuya settles through the middle on the third play inside 20. Gallen with an offload now and they shuffle on for Leutele who is taken 10 metres out. Prior with a run and he knocks it on.
Warriors 10
Sharks 0