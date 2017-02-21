Wallabies depth in 2017: The forwards

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

Michael Cheika has related on many occasions that to build a winning Wallabies team he needs to build depth, both to increase competition for spots and to cover potential injuries.

He has gone about this through three methods including trialling new players in the Wallabies during his tenure, introducing Giteau’s Law which allows veteran Wallabies in overseas clubs to play for Australia, and through aggressive attempts to convince players who have left or are leaving for overseas to either come back or not to leave in the first place.

After a disappointing 2016 it is clearly imperative for Cheika’s career that this approach starts to deliver in 2017 with an above average season of Test results.

Therefore it is timely to look at Wallaby depth this season, for this article I will stick to the forwards.

I work on the theory that in the forwards an international team need to be three deep in players who are clearly of an international standard in every position to be competitive, due to substitution requirements and the rigours of forward play.

Beyond the proven internationals, it is also worthwhile to consider uncapped players who might make the grade and veterans who have fallen by the wayside but who might be suitable for a comeback ala Greg Holmes. Here goes.

Props

The Wallabies are doing well with props this season, with six internationals covering three deep at loose and tight head positions.

Scott Sio, Sekope Kepu, James Slipper, Benn Robinson, Allan Ala’alatoa and George Smith can all do the job at Test level and behind them we have the likes of Taniela Tupou set to make an impact in seasons to come.

Beyond that a comeback by the likes of Ben Alexander, Tetera Falkner, Pekahou Cowan, Laurie Weekes or Paddy Ryan isn’t out of the question if these older players take a leaf out of Holmes’ book and prove that props get better with age.

Hookers

With Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau and James Hanson as experienced hookers, plus excellent young players like Tolu Latu and Andrew Ready in the wings, I can’t see that the Wallabies will be plumbing the depths even if the hooker crisis of 2014 repeats itself.

Not that an experienced player like Saia Fainga could be considered “the depths”, we really are flush with rakes.

Locks

Six foot seven plus humans with ball skills and athleticism make up about 1 per cent of the Australian male population and are in demand for many sports.

Even the All Blacks struggle for depth at lock, as demonstrated by the loss when the Carter/Retallick freak show were sidelined against Ireland in Chicago.

Given this fact the Wallabies credible Wallabies contingent of Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Rob Simmons, Kane Douglas and Sam Carter represents reasonable depth, but it definitely could be built on.

With the likes of Rory Arnold’s “little” six foot eight twin brother Richard playing with the Force, Enever and Staniforth for the Brumbies, and Neville for the Reds all being options to give a run mid year, I don’t see the challenge as being insurmountable.

Six and Eight

I don’t think I am alone in considering that 2016 proved that starting dual opensides isn’t a viable long term strategy in Test rugby, as the extra speed to the breakdown gives up too much in the lineout and in collisions.

Big men need to start in these positions, with one ideally being a lanky third lineout target/pilferer of at least six foot five at six and the other being a ball running, big hitting bruiser of at least six foot three at eight.

As with locks both these body types are relatively rare and sought after amongst Aussie male athletes, so capped choices that I would consider credible are limited to Lopeti Timani, Scott Fardy, Scott Higgenbotham and Ben McCalman.

These are probably the positions where efforts most need to be made to build depth during the mid-year Test series, with young guns such as Jack Dempsey and Jed Holloway from the Tahs, and Faksiolosa from the Brumbies all being good options.

Seven

This position is never a huge problem for Australia as it suits the build of many Aussie males, and with Michael Hooper and Sean McMahon we have two excellent capped options.

I would also be completely comfortable with Jarrad Butler getting a run in gold and of course we now have the option of bringing the great George Smith out of retirement if things get dire, though by the sound of his overseas performances he might still give the youngsters a run for their money as first pick!

Overall I reckon the Wallabies are doing pretty well in terms of depth amongst the pigs, with specific areas for efforts to build more depth being amongst the tall timber at 4, 5, 6 and 8. Next article will focus on how the Wallabies’ back line depth is looking.