Wildcats charge into NBL grand final

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

The Perth Wildcats will get a chance to defend their NBL title, winning through to the grand final with a 74-66 victory over the Cairns Taipans at the Perth Arena.

The Wildcats set the platform in the first half with their much vaunted defence keeping Cairns to just 22 points, then Jesse Wagstaff sealed the semi-final clean sweep with an equal-season-high 20 points.

At the end of the first half Travis Trice was the only Taipan hit more than a basket and had 14 out of the team total of 22 at the main break.

Cairns’ defence was also much improved, after conceding 91 points in their 22-point loss in game one, they managed to curb the scoring of Bryce Cotton and, to an extent Casey Prather, in the first half on Monday.

The dangerous Wildcats duo combined for 56 points on Saturday, but Cotton had just five and Prather 11, as the home side led 37-22 at the half.

There was a period of almost seven minutes from the middle of the first term to the beginning of the second where no Cairns player scored at all. In that time, a telling trifecta of three-pointers from Wagstaff were all the scorers had to record.

Cotton, who scored 34 points in game one, didn’t hit the scoreboard until the halfway mark of the second term. He finished with just nine points and Prather remained on pace for a handy 24 – the fourth game in a row he has reached at least 20.

Nnanna Egwu and the Taipans found their offence after halftime and Cairns had nine points on the board before the Cats knew what hit them.

Perth’s 15-point halftime lead got cut back to just six, and Egwu, who didn’t score in the first half had nine of his own inside the first five minutes of the second half.

The Taipans were right in the contest late in the game, trailing by just five with over two minutes to go, but again the ball stopped dropping for them.

Trice top scored with 22 points for Cairns and Tony Mitchell finished strongly to score 17, but just two points from Cam Gliddon and three from retiring Mark Worthington were telling stats.

Perth has to wait until Thursday to learn who they will meet in the grand final, when the Adelaide 36ers host the Illawarra Hawks in the third and final game of their semi-final.

The best-of-five game grand final series will begin on February 27.