Concussion concern over Bernard Foley for Super Rugby opener

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

A concussion concern over five-eighth Bernard Foley is the main fitness worry for NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson, as he prepares to thrust Super Rugby rookie Irae Simone into Saturday’s opening-round clash with the Western Force.

Simone and No.8 Michael Wells, with seven games last season for the Brumbies, are the only newcomers to a Waratahs starting side containing 10 Wallabies, six of them forwards.

Test back Rob Horne, who has been sidelined for five months with a shoulder injury, has been named on the wing for the Allianz Stadium clash.

Foley suffered a head knock last Thursday in the Waratahs’ final trial.

“He was a little foggy on Sunday,” Gibson said.

“Each day, he’s getting better, so we’ll just see how he is on Thursday.”

Gibson said Bryce Hegarty had been running at five-eighth in Foley’s absence.

Powerful Simone has won the battle to get first crack at the No.12 jersey, vacated by Kurtley Beale’s departure to England, and will partner Israel Folau in the centres.

Gibson said he had been very impressed by the 21-year-old back’s Sydney club and NRC form in 2016 and he carried that into this year.

“He brings a nice mix of skills. He’s got the size, 105kgs, where he can carry the ball successfully and get over the gain line,” Gibson said.

“But he also has excellent kicking and playmaking skills, so he’s got a really nice combination of skill sets.

“I’m really keen to see him go against the competition, as we believe he could be a real find for the season.”

Horne played at inside centre for most of the last few rounds of the 2016 Super season after Beale’s injury, but Gibson opted to put him on the wing.

With Jed Holloway not expected to return from hamstring issues until round four, Wells gets an early chance to establish himself in the back row.

The Waratahs will wear black armbands on Saturday in memory of former NSW lock Dan Vickerman, who died at the weekend.

“We’re all very saddened by that news and I think, this week, the team is really focused on making sure we honour his legacy in the way that we play the game,” Gibson said.

Prop David Lolohea and back-rower Brad Wilkin could both potentially make Super debuts off the bench.

WARATAHS: Andrew Kellaway, Reece Robinson, Israel Folau, Irae Simone, Rob Horne, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Jack Dempsey, Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson.

Res: Hugh Roach, Paddy Ryan, David Lolohea, Ned Hanigan, Brad Wilkin, Matt Lucas, Bryce Hegarty, Taqale Naiyaravoro, David Horwitz (one to be omitted)