The world’s worst pie: Sutton goalkeeper Wayne Shaw resigns after mid-game meal

When backup goalkeeper tucked into a “bloody unreal” pie on the bench during Sutton United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup, he didn’t realise it was going to cost him his spot at the club.

Shaw, who is 45 years old and also the goalkeeping coach at the league club, decided to grab a pie after all three of his team’s substitutions were made, citing the fact he hadn’t eaten anything all day.

Eating it in plain view of the public and TV cameras probably wasn’t the smartest decision, though, nor was mentioning at the press conference he knew there was a betting market on any Sutton player to eating a pastry during the match.

Shaw had been a hit leading up to the match with the press, but making comments to the tune of knowing about the eight-to-one betting odds probably wasn’t his smartest call.

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on what is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie,” Shaw said post-game.

“I said ‘I don’t know I have eaten nothing all day so I might give it a go later on.’ I thought I would give them a bit of banter. It was meat and potato.”

With a large sum of many paid out on the bet, there was nothing Sutton could do but to move on the veteran keeper as the FFA and Gambling commission launched their separate enquiries into the issue.

“This decision was taken at board level,” Sutton manager Paul Doswell said.

“We felt we had to take very strong actions. The chairman spoke to him this afternoon and Wayne offered his resignation.

“I’m devastated, the chairman is devastated. I have spoken to Wayne and the guy is in tears, crying down the phone. It is a very sad situation.

“He’s done a fantastic job for the football club, but unfortunately if any of us put ourselves into Wayne’s position last night then you make your position pretty much untenable.”